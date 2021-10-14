Boyer Valley Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley is the No. 1 seed for this Saturday's Rolling Valley Conference Tournament. 

The Bulldogs get either West Harrison or Paton-Churdan in the quarterfinals.

Woodbine is the no. 2 seed and will face Ar-We-Va in the first round while CAM is the No. 3 and Glidden-Ralston drew the No. 4. They will open the tournament against Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira-EHK, respectively. 

The tournament is a best 2-out-of-3 format with the first two sets played to 21 and the third to 15. 

Action begins at 9:30 on Saturday in Anita. View the full bracket below. 

RVC Volleyball Tournament

