(Dunlap) -- A new era got started on the right note at Boyer Valley on Friday night. Nate Christensen – in his first game as the head man – led the Bulldogs to a dominant 68-14 win over River Valley.
“It was definitely a long time coming,” Christensen said of his first win. “I’ve been waiting for that opportunity for a long time, but all the credit goes to the boys. They fought through a lot of adversity. The weather was not cooperating, and there were a lot of guys that were really hurting due to the (heat). Hats off to those guys for fighting through that adversity and coming out with the win.”
Boyer Valley – known more for an aerial attack in recent years – spread the ball around through the air and on the ground. New starting quarterback and junior Drew Volkmann went a perfect 5-for-5 for 94 yards and two touchdowns passing, hitting Trevor Malone on both touchdowns for 70 yards.
Volkmann also led the way for the Bulldogs on the ground with 105 yards and two touchdowns while junior Josh Gorden went in on two of his carries, and Braydon Hast had 31 yards and a touchdown.
“In the offseason, we focused on building offensive and defensive linemen,” Christensen noted. “If you’re going to build a program, those are the things you have to have. We spent a lot of time this offseason working with our offensive line and spent time in the weight room to develop those guys.
“Obviously, having a 100-yard rusher is a big thing. I’m not sure we had one of those at all last year at Boyer Valley. We want to keep that going forward and run the ball as much as possible. That sets up the pass, and we have some receivers that can really get down field and catch the ball.”
The defense and special teams also accounted for a couple touchdowns. Senior Jaidan TenEyck showed his game breaking ability with a 44-yard pick-six – one of four turnovers forced by the Bulldogs – and returned a kick for a 57-yard score.
“Having (TenEyck) healthy and seeing he still has the fire to play the game really helped out,” Christensen said. “First play of the game, he took the interception back for a touchdown, and then he had 176 yards in return yards. Jaidan had an exceptional game.”
The Bulldogs level of competition goes up a notch this week with a trip to KMAland No. 2 Audubon (1-0) in an 8-Player District 10 opener. The Wheelers were impressive during a 48-21 rout of Southeast Warren last Friday.
“I see an offensive and defensive line that are probably the best I’ve seen in a long time,” Coach Christensen said. “They have a couple defensive linemen that get off blocks, push guys into the back field and do a lot of things fundamentally strong.
Senior quarterback Gavin Smith took advantage of the guys in front of him on Friday, finishing with 180 yards rushing, 109 yards passing and seven total touchdowns.
“He’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Christensen said. “When you’ve got big hosses up front like that pushing the way, it makes your job a lot easier. We’ve got to try to contain (Smith), and we’ve got to try to find a way to slow down their defensive line. Those boys can play football.”
To that point, the Wheelers had 7.0 tackles for loss in the opener, led by 2.5 each from Cooper Nielsen and Joey Schramm.
“The big thing will be slowing those defensive linemen down and trying to contain (Smith),” Christensen added. “He’s just kind of all over the place. It doesn’t take much to get him free. If you don’t wrap him up, he’s going to be gone. Whoever plays Audubon, the key is going to be to stop him, and that’s going to be a tough task.”
Listen to all of KMA’s week two coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. The full interview with Coach Christensen can be heard below.