(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley's up and down season heads into the postseason this Friday night when they face Rolling Valley Conference foe West Harrison in an 8-Man first-round contest.
"We were pretty up and down," Coach Bradley Gralheer said. "We opened with the victory, played three tough opponents, had some tough injuries and ended up with five losses in a row before a win."
The Bulldogs, however, did finish the regular season on a strong note, posting a 56-34 victory over Exira-EHK last week. Coach Gralheer feels his team's confidence is glistening following the win.
"You can see it in practice already," he said. "Everybody has a little bounce in their step. They're thinking we can play. Things have been looking up and I think it does help to go in on the win."
Boyer Valley's highs -- and lows -- have boiled down to their consistency.
"When we are up, we are more consistent," Gralheer said. "We finish drives better, get off the field on defense, tackle better and block better."
Senior quarterback Gavin Reineke has pioneered the Bulldogs' offense with 1,709 yards and 24 passing touchdowns.
"Sometimes when we run the ball better, he throws better," Gralheer said. "He just has a great arm and we have some pretty good receivers. Things like that help make him better."
Those stellar receivers include the likes of Drew Volkmann, Trevor Malone, Jaidan TenEyck, Blake Katzenberger and Jesse Soma. Malone leads the way with a team-high 551 yards and nine scores.
As they prepare for the postseason, Gralheer says his team is focused on...consistency.
"You can't just have one great play and a bad play to follow it," he said. "You've got to follow up and continue to have more good plays."
Boyer Valley opens the postseason with West Harrison, a team they are quite familiar with. West Harrison beat Boyer Valley 36-8 in their October 2nd matchup behind 30 unanswered points.
"We let things get away from us," Gralheer said. "I think a lot of those were easy fixes. We are hoping to take care of those things."
The Hawkeyes have patented the triple option as of late and have rushed for over 1,500 yards this season.
"We are going to have to tackle better," Gralheer said. "We let them off the hook a couple of times. If we do that better, we will be OK. You have to be consistent and disciplined to play the triple option, trust your teammates and that they will get their job done so you can get your job done. That's what it comes down to."
Adam Kiesel will be in Mondamin Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which can be heard on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Gralheer can be heard below.