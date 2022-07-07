(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley softball's third crack at Coon Rapids-Bayard was their most successful one. The Bulldogs hope for a similar result on Friday when they face Woodbine in a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal.
The Bulldogs avenged two regular-season losses to Coon Rapids-Bayard by a combined 19-0.
"We had to figure out their pitcher (Emma Hart)," Boyer Valley Coach Paige Gaskill said. "I told the girls that if we got the ball in play, we'd do a good job. We did that. People came in clutch when we needed them to, and we were aggressive on the bases."
Eight of Boyer Valley's nine batters recorded a hit on Wednesday. Gaskill feels their well-rounded offensive display speaks volumes about their growth.
"We've focused more on batting," she said. "I feel like focusing on our weaknesses helped a lot."
The Bulldogs (13-11) have seen no shortage of standout pitchers in the Rolling Valley Conference this season, such as Hart, Charlie Pryor (Woodbine) and Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK). Combatting the tough pitching they've faced has been a welcomed challenge.
"In practice, we set the pitching machine high," Gaskill said. "It's helped the girls keep their eyes on the ball. This conference has great movement with pitching."
And Boyer Valley has a fine pitcher of their own with senior pitcher MaKenzie Dumbaugh. Dumbaugh -- a Morningside commit -- has a 4.19 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings this year.
"Kenzie is not the fastest pitcher, but she has great spin," Gaskill said. "She has great movement and seven pitches we can choose. I feel like her movement messes up batters. That's what makes her successful."
Offensively, sophomore Danyelle Hikins leads the way with a .412 average and 9 RBI, and freshman Maria Puck has a team-high 13 RBI and a .313 average. Anna Seuntjens, Jess O'Day, Talia Burkhart, Leah Cooper, Hayley Follmann and Zoey Yanak have also contributed this year.
Boyer Valley's 13 victories is a two-win improvement from last year and their most since 2017. They hope to add to the total on Friday, but it won't be easy.
Woodbine (20-6) won both regular-season meetings -- 5-0 on June 6th and 9-4 on June 27th. However, the Bulldogs have recent success against the Tigers, splitting with them in 2021.
"Last year, we felt they thought we were the underdogs," Gaskill said. "I hope that's the same on Friday."
If the 'underdog' Bulldogs are to move to a regional final, they'll have done so against one of KMAland's budding stars: Woodbine freshman Charlie Pryor.
Pryor has a 17-6 record, 1.02 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings. However, the Bulldogs did have moderate success against Pryor in their most recent meeting, with six hits and four runs.
"We have shut down Charlie," Gaskill said. "She has amazing movement with her pitches. Her first one is usually a strike. If we swing on the first pitch, we might be in luck. We just need to put the ball in play. That's been our issue with them."
