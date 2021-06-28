(Dunlap) -- The Boyer Valley softball team is winding down a successful season with one last week of regular season action.
The Bulldogs (9-8, 5-5) have had their share of success stories during the 2021 summer.
“I knew coming into the season we had the talent to be good,” Coach Paige Gaskill said. “I know our biggest weakness was our bats, and they are our biggest weakness. Another weakness we found out was a lot of errors defensively, but once we started to clean that up and got it down to two errors and not 11, we found (success).”
While Boyer Valley has been competitive in nearly every contest, the Bulldogs found exactly what they’re capable of the week of June 7th. Coach Gaskill’s team beat CAM, Woodbine, Ar-We-Va and Whiting in a five-day span.
“We knew how (CAM) was by looking at their stats,” Gaskill said. “We just came in thinking we were the underdogs, and we won. That was a big confidence booster. Then we had Woodbine, and I would say my players were definitely terrified by looking at (Charlie Pryor’s) stats.
“I knew she had a really good rise ball and a curveball, and so I told my players the spin on the ball and what it looks like. I guess it worked, because we hit fairly well. The Ar-We-Va game was also a very close game that came to the bottom of the seventh. Overall, that whole week was a massive confidence booster, and that’s what my team needed this season.”
Boyer Valley is hitting .274 as a team this year, led by seniors Alexia Miller (.457 batting average) and Kylie Petersen (.346). Junior Leah Cooper (.339) and freshman Jess O’Day (.312) have also stepped up to provide some offense. Other regulars in a young lineup include junior pitcher MaKenzie Dumbaugh, sophomore Talia Burkhart, freshmen Danyelle Hikins, Anna Seuntjens and Zoey Yank and 8th graders Kylie Kepford and Maria Puck.
“The big one right now is Lexi Miller,” Gaskill said. “She is very consistent. Another that has really impressed me this year is (Seuntjens). She was struggling at the beginning, but she has been doing extremely well recently. Our bottom of our lineup is catching up to our top, so that’s pretty good.”
In the circle, Dumbaugh has garnered most of the innings, throwing 101 2/3 frames while striking out 76, walking just 29 and posting a 4.82 ERA. And on the base paths, Hikins has been impressive with 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts.
Put it all together, and Coach Gaskill has been proud of many of the accomplishments her team has put on the board. The Bulldogs will look to put that all together again his week with trips to CAM and Woodbine before finishing with a home date against Whiting. Next Tuesday begins Class 1A regional play at Audubon.
“Looking at both of our stats, I feel like (Audubon) is going to be a very close game,” Gaskill said. “It’s kind of hard to tell because we don’t play anyone alike at all, but we hope it’s a good, close game.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Gaskill from Monday’s Sports Feature linked below.