(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley baseball hopes to avenge a recent 17-run loss when they open the postseason on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are 6-14 after dropping a 21-4 contest to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Wednesday. Things weren't easy for Boyer Valley in the Rolling Valley Conference this year, as they had to deal with state-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison teams, as well as a 17-6 Woodbine team.
"It's a tough conference," Boyer Valley head coach Aaron Mumm said. "We ended up with three wins in the conference. We would have liked to get a couple more, but it didn't go our way. Overall, it could have been better, but it could have been worse as well."
While the wins have been hard to come by, Mumm has been pleased with his team's daily approach.
"They don't get down," he said. "They always try to fight back. Your attitude and effort are the two things you can control the most."
Boyer Valley's successes -- wins over IKM-Manning, West Monona, Exira-EHK, Ar-We-Va (twice) and Logan-Magnolia -- typically came behind strong pitching.
The Bulldogs had a 6.65 team ERA. Junior Robert Brasel was their top arm with a 3.84 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. Ben Lantz spun 39 2/3 innings with a 4.06 ERA and 30 strikeouts, and Logan Thomsen posted a 4.82 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.
"We have a couple of guys that throw a lot of strikes," Mumm said. "When they're on, that helps us tremendously. They do everything I wish for very well."
The offense has a .270 average. Junior Logan Miller has been their top stick with a .347 average and nine RBI, while Bobby Gross hits .311 with 11 RBI. Ethan Hanigan also has 11 RBI, and Cooper Petersen has driven in a team-best 12 runs.
"(Hanigan, Brasel and Miller) have been our guys," Mumm said. "We just try to put the ball in play and cut down on strikeouts."
The Bulldogs get another crack at Exira-EHK three days after their worst loss this year. They hope the third meeting resembles the first -- an 11-6 Boyer Valley win on June 7th.
"First one, we played great," Mumm said. "Second one, we walked a lot of batters. We're looking forward to it. We need to put the ball in play and stay confident. Those are our keys."
Hear the full interview with Mumm below.