(Dunlap) -- A pitching career that started by watching YouTube videos will continue at Morningside next year.
Boyer Valley pitcher Makenzie Dumbaugh recently committed to the Mustangs. And she joined Upon Further Review on Monday to discuss her college decision.
"My softball team when I was younger didn't have many pitchers," Dumbaugh said. "Somebody had to do it, so my dad and I worked hard, and we somehow figured out how to do the fundamentals for pitching.
Dumbaugh tossed 127 innings for the Bulldogs last year with a 10-11 record, 5.02 ERA and 91 strikeouts.
"It's always been a dream for me," she said. "When I met my pitching coach and worked with her, it became more of a reality and goal, so I worked super hard."
The hard work and many college visits ultimately led Dumbaugh to Morningside.
"I visited eight or nine different softball teams," she said. "I wrote down all the things I liked and didn't like and went from there. It came down to two."
Morningside was the one because of its comfortability.
"It came to which one I felt more comfortable at and felt like I could connect more with," she said. "It ended up being Morningside. I got a good sense of family, and the coaches were amazing. I felt really involved already."
The Mustangs went 44-11 in 2021.
"They are huge when it comes to playing as a team," Dumbaugh said. "That stood out to me when making my decision."
With her college destination set, Dumbaugh wants to work on her craft.
"Right now, I'm working on my spin pitches and trying to get as strong and big as I can," she said.
Dumbaugh will join former KMAlanders Alyx Curran-Lewis (Plattsmouth) and Emma Christensen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) on the roster at Morningside.
