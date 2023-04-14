(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley’s Bobby Gross is going from one BV to another for his next stop.
The standout two-way player for the Bulldogs, Gross will take his talents to Buena Vista, where he is set to focus on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.
“It means a lot to me,” Gross said. “I’ve just wanted to (play college football) for a long time. I’ve worked for it so now that I know I can go do that it definitely relieves a lot of stress.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Gross led the Bulldogs this past season with 65.0 total tackles and added 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
“(Buena Vista) likes my size and playing middle linebacker you’ve got to be able to find the ball,” he said. “That’s what they say they like about me. They like how I can run the field side to side and run to the ball and make tackles.”
As for Gross’ interest in the Storm Lake school, which plays in the American Rivers Conference, there was plenty to like.
“A couple weeks ago, I had their head coach reach out to me,” Gross said. “We talked on the phone, and I liked him a lot, so I went up, took a visit, talked to all the staff and met with a lot of the team. I like them and had great conversations. They said all great things about the coaching staff and program. It got me excited, and I decided I wanted to go there.
“The first thing I noticed, since it is a smaller college, everybody seems to know everybody there. The students know all their teachers, and they can go up and ask for help. The coaches knew all the players and almost on a personal level. It’s nice to be able to talk to your coaches anytime you need it. I just like that family feel.”
With the college decision done, Gross was able to reflect on how far he’s come and those that have helped him get to this point.
“My mom and dad have been great supporters,” he said. “My mom always pushed me to be my best, and my dad has taught me work ethic. On the coaching side, Jay Peterson was a big part (of my development). He taught me the sportsmanship side and love for the game. My head coach Nate Christensen has made me push myself. He told me to go do what I want. Don’t let other people’s thoughts bring you down. If you want to go play college football, go play college football. Work hard and your dreams will come true.”
