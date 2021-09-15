(Dunlap) -- Trevor Malone ran wild on Friday night, leading Boyer Valley to one of the more surprising results from Week 3's KMAland football action.
Malone posted 371 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries in the Bulldogs' 60-40 victory over previously-rated KMA 8-Player No. 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard. His eye-popping numbers came in his first game at the running back position, earning him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
"I didn't know what to expect," he said. "But the line pushed really well."
A week before, Malone was the featured tight end in head coach Nate Christensen's offense with three receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
"This week in practice, we had a couple of kids sick," he said. "We needed some new looks on offense, so coach put me at running back. I fit in there well, so we stuck with it for the game plan Friday."
Perhaps prophetically, Malone sensed a big game was ahead for him.
"I was feeling loose," he said. "In pregame, I looked at my teammates and said I thought we were going to have a good game."
Malone says there is nothing flashy about his running style, but Friday's stats show its effectiveness.
"I try to break as many tackles as possible," he said. "I'm not the quickest, so I shed some tackles to make up for that."
Aside from Malone's brilliant rushing performance, he also credits the defense in the upset victory.
"We showed a lot of aggressiveness," he said. "We have high hopes now for the rest of the season. I think it definitely picked up morale. We are more comfortable now."
The Bulldogs look to move to 3-1 when they face a West Harrison squad that enters on a two-game skid.
"They are quick and aggressive on defense," Malone said. "We will look to pound the ball a little more, but we also want to get the passing game involved a little more. That should set us up good for Friday."
Matt Hays has reports Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins Friday at 7:15. Click below to hear the full interview with Malone.