(Dunlap) -- Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller wasn’t ready to give up golf competition just yet.
The Bulldogs standout will continue to golf at the next level with Morningside College in Sioux City.
“I knew from my first visit that’s where I wanted to go,” Miller said. “I loved the campus, and the coach reached out to me.”
While Miller admits she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue golfing in college, the game sort of made the decision for her.
“After I fell short of making it to state, I decided I wasn’t ready to be done competing,” she said. “I really wanted to make my dad proud.”
Miller says she shares a special connection with her father through the game of golf, and she couldn’t wait to tell him the good news.
“(He) was really happy about it,” she said. “It worked out because they had just offered me another scholarship to play. It worked out perfectly.”
The recent Boyer Valley graduate, Miller posted a 48.59 combined adjusted average this past season, finishing with a low 9-hole score of 44 and a low 18-hole score of 95.
“I really love the sport,” Miller said. “I love playing and competing in tournaments. It just gives me another opportunity to keep playing.”
Listen to much more with Miller from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.