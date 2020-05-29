(Dunlap) -- One of the area’s top senior golfers will get a chance to continue her career at the next level.
Boyer Valley’s Abbie Miller missed out on her senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s excited to get a chance to golf again at Briar Cliff.
“Last summer, we went on a visit to Briar Cliff, and I really liked the campus,” Miller told KMA Sports. “We scheduled a visit for a later day to meet with the coach, I ate lunch with some of the other players and it just all clicked.”
Miller says she felt like she was already a part of the team during her visit to the Sioux City campus.
“They have a dome that they use during the winter, so I wouldn’t have to wait (between the fall and spring seasons) to golf again,” Miller said. “The coach is really nice and was really engaged with us.”
Miller led Boyer Valley to the Rolling Valley Conference championship and the state tournament last season, finishing with a combined/adjusted average of 50.49.
“It’s always been my dream to play at the next level,” she said. “My parents have played golf way before I was born, and my brother always played golf. I watch golf on TV, and I thought it would be cool to play at the next level.”
