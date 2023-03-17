(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for this Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Through the week, KMA Sports is announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce full rosters for the boys game.
As previously announced, West Harrison's Rowdy Evans and Lewis Central's Ricky Torres will direct the teams this year. Here are the full rosters for the boys game, which will begin at approximately 2:30 PM.
COACH ROWDY EVEANS' TEAM
Aiden Bell, Riverside
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley
Keaton England, Lenox
Koleson Evans, West Harrison
Sage Evans, West Harrison
Colin Lillie, St. Albert
Brayden Lund, AHSTW
Mathok Mathok, Abraham Lincoln
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills
Michael Turner, Tri-Center
Braden West, East Mills
COACH RICKY TORRES' TEAM
Jacob Birch, Harlan
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda
Mason Crouse, East Mills
Ethan Dickerson, Treynor
Blake Herold, Shenandoah
Caden Johnson, Glenwood
Isaac Jones, Clarinda
Carter Pellett, Atlantic
Alex Ravlin, Underwood
Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig
Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW