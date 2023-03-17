KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic
(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for this Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.

Through the week, KMA Sports is announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce full rosters for the boys game. 

As previously announced, West Harrison's Rowdy Evans and Lewis Central's Ricky Torres will direct the teams this year. Here are the full rosters for the boys game, which will begin at approximately 2:30 PM.

COACH ROWDY EVEANS' TEAM

Aiden Bell, Riverside 

Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Keaton England, Lenox

Koleson Evans, West Harrison

Sage Evans, West Harrison

Colin Lillie, St. Albert

Brayden Lund, AHSTW

Mathok Mathok, Abraham Lincoln

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills

Michael Turner, Tri-Center

Braden West, East Mills

COACH RICKY TORRES' TEAM

Jacob Birch, Harlan

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

Mason Crouse, East Mills

Ethan Dickerson, Treynor

Blake Herold, Shenandoah

Caden Johnson, Glenwood

Isaac Jones, Clarinda

Carter Pellett, Atlantic

Alex Ravlin, Underwood

Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig

Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW

