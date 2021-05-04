(KMAland) -- St. Albert was a big mover in the latest soccer rankings released by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The Falcons moved up five spots to No. 7 in Class 1A. Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Denison-Schleswig and Treynor are also ranked in their respective classes while Sioux City North, Glenwood, Riverside and Underwood are receiving votes. The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is available below.
CLASS 1A
7. St. Albert
11. Treynor
RV: Riverside, Underwood
CLASS 2A
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
16. Denison-Schleswig
RV: Glenwood
CLASS 3A
4. Sioux City West
RV: Sioux City North