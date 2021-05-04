KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- St. Albert was a big mover in the latest soccer rankings released by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The Falcons moved up five spots to No. 7 in Class 1A. Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Denison-Schleswig and Treynor are also ranked in their respective classes while Sioux City North, Glenwood, Riverside and Underwood are receiving votes. The full rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams is available below. 

CLASS 1A 

7. St. Albert

11. Treynor

RV: Riverside, Underwood

CLASS 2A 

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

16. Denison-Schleswig 

RV: Glenwood

CLASS 3A

4. Sioux City West

RV: Sioux City North 

