(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced Class 4A is coming to soccer.
Soccer is the fifth IHSAA sport to have four classifications after the Board of Control approved the addition for the 2023 spring season.
For the 2023 season, IHSAA soccer will have the 36 largest schools in Class 4A, the next 40 schools in 3A, the next 48 schools in 2A and the remaining schools in 1A. There were 172 participating schools in 2022.
View the complete release from the IHSAA linked here.