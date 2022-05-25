Noah Carpenter

(Columbus) -- Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter captured the Class C state championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus on Wednesday.

Carpenter followed his round one 75 on Tuesday with an 80 for a 155. However, he needed to outlast Mitchell’s Cael Peters in a sudden death playoff to claim the title. Carpenter clinched the championship with a birdie on the third playoff hole.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Nathan Lockman shot a 171 over the two days and finished in a tie for 23rd. View the complete results from the tournament linked here

