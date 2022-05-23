(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom, Kuemper’s Maverick Schwabe and Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central are all in position to grab a state medal following the opening day of the boys state golf tournament.
Take a look at the full rundown from the Class 1A, 2A and 3A state tournaments below.
Class 1A State Tournament
Fremont-Mills senior Jake Malcom carded an 84 and is in position to grab a state medal following the opening day of the 1A state tournament.
Malcom’s 84 came behind two birdies, has him in sixth place and led the Knights, which shot a 382 as a team to place seventh with one day of the tournament remaining.
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam was the next-best KMAlander with a 90 in 16th place. Other KMAland scores and places following the opening day in Class 1A:
T24. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills (93)
T37. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills (97)
T51. Caden Blackburnn, Fremont-Mills (108)
53. JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills (111)
54. Tucker Stille, Fremont-Mills (112)
View the complete results from the opening day linked here.
Class 2A State Tournament
Kuemper Catholic’s Maverick Schwabe posted a 74 at the Class 2A state tournament and is tied for sixth following the opening day of two.
Missouri Valley’s Jackson Tennis finished with an 84 and is tied for 37th. View the complete results from the opening day linked here.
Class 3A State Tournament
Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood had a strong opening day of play at the Class 3A state tournament. Greenwood shot an 80 and is currently tied for ninth with four others.
View the complete results from the opening day linked here.