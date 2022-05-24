(KMAland) -- Jake Malcom, Maverick Schwabe and Jordan Greenwood claimed top 10 finishes in Iowa while Noah Carpenter is in second after day one in Nebraska. Check out the full rundown from KMAland boys golf at the state tournament on Tuesday below.
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament
Fremont-Mills shot a 357 on day two of the 1A state tournament and improved their place by one, finishing in sixth place. The Knights two-day total was a 739.
Jake Malcom led the way for Fremont-Mills, finishing with a 167 (84-83) to tie for eighth. Woodbine’s Cory Bantam tied for 16th with a 178 (90-88).
The rest of the KMAlanders in 1A:
T25. Cooper Marvel, Fremont-Mills: 185 (97-88)
T37. Owen Thornton, Fremont-Mills: 193 (93-100)
T44. JT Mahaney, Fremont-Mills: 201 (111-90)
49. Caden Blackburn, Fremont-Mills: 204 (108-96)
Find complete results linked here.
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament
Kuemper Catholic sophomore Maverick Schwabe finished out his outstanding season with a 76 and posted a two-day score of 150 to finish in a tie for 7th in Class 2A.
Schwabe followed up his 74 on Monday with a 76 on Tuesday to finish with a +8.
Find complete results linked here.
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament
Lewis Central’s Jordan Greenwood finished out his career with a top-10 finish in Class 3A. Greenwood shot an 81 on day two to finish with a two-day score of 161, tying for 10th with two others.
Click here to view the complete results.
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter shot a 75 and is in second place in the Class C State Tournament in Nebraska.
Elmwood-Murdock senior Nathan Lockman is tied for 37th after shooting an opening day score of 90. View the complete results linked here.