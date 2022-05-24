(Waterloo/Iowa City) -- Clarinda’s Nathan Brown, St. Albert’s Carter White and Denison-Schleswig’s Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm are all into the medal round at the Class 1A state tournament.
Brown beat Josh Steffen of Storm Lake (6-0, 6-0) in the opening round before falling to Decorah’s Caden Branum in a tight second round match (6-4, 6-4). He rebounded to beat Calvin Jaworski of Grinnell (6-3, 7-6) and will advance to day two's medal rounds.
St. Albert’s White fell in the opening round to Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian (6-2, 6-4), but he bounced back to win a pair of consolation matches over Quincey Johnson of Xavier (6-4, 6-3) and Jack Freiburger of Wahlert Catholic (medical forfeit).
The Denison-Schleswig duo won both of their matches in the 1A doubles draw. Reis and Dahm knocked off a pair from Ballard (6-3, 6-4) in the opening round before a win over Waverly-Shell Rock (6-4, 6-4). They will play in a state semifinal against a top-seeded pair from Xavier on Wednesday and are guaranteed a top four medal.
Also, Atlantic’s Ethan Sturm and Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence and Denison-Schleswig’s doubles team of Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson went 0-2 in Waterloo at the 1A tournament, and Abraham Lincoln’s doubles team of Ty James and Chris Wailes were 0-2 in 2A at Iowa City.
View the full rundown of KMAlanders in action below and complete results linked here.
Iowa Class 1A Singles Tournament
First Round: Ethan Sturm, Atlantic lost to Daniel Skrade, Decorah (7-5, 6-4)
First Round: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah lost to Joseph Li, St. Edmond (6-0, 6-3)
First Round: Nathan Brown, Clarinda defeated Josh Steffen, Storm Lake (6-0, 6-0)
First Round: Carter White, St. Albert lost to Alejo Marcon, Pella Christian (6-2, 6-4)
Second Round: Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Caden Branum, Decorah (6-4, 6-4)
First Round Consolation: Carter White, St. Albert defeated Quincey Johnson, Xavier (6-4, 6-3)
First Round Consolation: Ethan Sturm, Atlantic lost to Calvin Jaworski, Grinnell (6-3, 7-6) Sturm eliminated
First Round Consolation: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah lost to Joshua Rozeboom, Pella (6-3, 6-4) Lawrence eliminated
Second Round Consolation: Carter White, St. Albert def. Jack Freiburger, Wahlert Catholic (medical forfeit)
Second Round Consolation: Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Calvin Jaworski, Grinnell (6-3, 7-6)
Iowa Class 1A Doubles Tournament
First Round: Colin Reis/Harrison Dahm, Denison-Schleswig defeated Ballard (6-3, 6-4)
First Round: Carson Seuntjens/Wyatt Johnson, Denison-Schleswig lost to Pella (6-1, 6-1)
Second Round: Reis/Dahm, Denison-Schleswig defeated Waverly-Shell Rock (6-4, 6-4)
Consolation: Seuntjens/Johnson, Denison-Schleswig lost to Wahlert Catholic (7-5, 4-6, 10-4) Seuntjens/Johnson eliminated
Iowa Class 2A Doubles Tournament
First Round: Ty James/Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln lost to Waukee Northwest (6-1, 6-2)
Second Round: James/Wailes, Abraham Lincoln lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0, 6-3) James/Wailes eliminated