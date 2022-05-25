(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig’s Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm finished in third place while Clarinda’s Nathan Brown and St. Albert’s Carter White also earned medals on Thursday at the Class 1A state tennis tournament.
Reis and Dahm gave top-seeded and the eventual state champion from Xavier all they could take in a three-set semifinal loss (6-7, 6-4, 6-4). However, they quickly rebounded for a dominant win over a Boone pair (6-0, 6-3) to finish in third place.
Clarinda’s Brown and St. Albert’s White both lost their consolation semifinals before meeting in the seventh place match. Brown fell to Pella Christian’s Alejo Marcon (6-4, 6-2), and White dropped his match to Roan Martineau of Wahlert Catholic (6-3, 6-2). Brown then took seventh with a 6-1, 6-1 win over his Hawkeye Ten counterpart.
View the results from KMAland athletes below and complete results linked here.
Class 1A State Singles Tournament
Consolation Semifinal: Carter White, St. Albert lost to Roan Martineau, Wahlert Catholic (6-3, 6-2)
Consolation Semifinal: Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Alejo Marcon, Pella Christian (6-4, 6-2)
Seventh Place: Nathan Brown, Clarinda defeated Carter White, St. Albert (6-1, 6-1)
Class 1A State Doubles Tournament
Semifinal: Colin Reis/Harrison Dahm, Denison-Schleswig lost to Coe/Courter, Xavier (6-7, 6-4, 6-4)
Third Place: Colin Reis/Harrison Dahm, Denison-Schleswig defeated Overland/Zimmerman, Boone (6-0, 6-3)