(Des Moines) -- The Lenox shuttle hurdle relay team pieced together a masterful performance on Saturday that resulted in a state championship.
The Tigers captured the title in 1:00.39 with Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald, Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver.
"It means everything," Weaver said. "This was our goal all year long. I don't think it has set in yet. But I'm happy we got it."
"Something amazing happened," Beck said. "With relays, you never know what's going to happen."
Through two legs, it looked as if Audubon would be the KMAland team capturing the 1A title, but Beck and Weaver dominated the second half to secure the title for Lenox.
"They gave me the lead, and I knew I had to keep that," Weaver said. "The wind probably helped, too."
The Tigers' win is a mild upset given their No. 3 seed heading into the finals.
"We had to time our starts," Funk said. "We did that."
Audubon finished third with the foursome of Gavin Smith, Aaron Olsen, Carter Andreasen and Brandon Jensen in 1:01.70.
"Coming in here in sixth place, this is all you can ask for," Smith said. "We ran our best time of the year."
"It felt good to come in here and run a PR," Andreasen said. "We dropped our time by nine-tenths, so it was pretty good."
Neither Lenox nor Audubon were on the only shuttle hurdle relay teams from their respective conferences to collect hardware on Saturday. Central Decatur finished second in 2A, and Underwood was close behind in fourth.
Central Decatur relied on Jack Scrivner, Matthew Boothe, Tyke Hullinger and Riley Norman for their silver medal in 1:00.64.
"I'm proud of ourselves," Scrivner said.
"We gave ourselves a shot," Boothe said. "That's all we could ask. We had this in our minds the whole year. We hoped to edge Spirit Lake, but we didn't get there."
Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer ran a 1:01.33 for Underwood.
"We didn't perform the best last year," Davis said. "We didn't get a medal, and we should have, so taking it home this year feels good."
Underwood also medaled in the 4x400. The Eagles took third with Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Josh Ravlin and Scott Pearson (3:27.02).
"Every time we step out on the track, we aim to win," Patten said. "We fell short today, but we left it all out there."
Pearson's contributions to the relay earned him his ninth career medal. He tallied his eighth earlier in the day with a sixth-place performance in the 2A 800 (2:01.22).
"I'm glad I got a medal, but I didn't perform as good as I wanted to," Pearson said after the 800. "But I gave it my all, so I'm alright with it."
Pearson was one of five KMAland boys medalists in the 800. Sioux City North's Gabe Nash (1:53.14) and Yemane Kifle (1:54.55) took the top spots in the 4A race, while Mount Ayr's Adler Shay and IKM-Manning's Caden Keller collected hardware in Class 1A.
Keller finished eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.70.
"I didn't really expect anything," Keller said. "I was seeded last. I was nervous I would miss it (medaling). I couldn't ask for a better environment to run in. It's just great."
And Shay was fifth in his final career race with a time of 1:59.27.
"It means a lot," he said. "I wanted to leave a mark. It was a tough race, so I knew I needed to get out. I think I did a pretty good job of that. Overall, I'm proud."
Shay also partnered with Ryce Reynolds, Jaydon Knight and Austin Cole to finish fourth in the sprint medley (1:35.90).
"The four of us have been together on a lot of relays," Shay said. "We have a lot of bonding."
For Reynolds, the sprint medley capped a memorable weekend that featured state titles in the 400 and 400 meter hurdles.
"I wanted to run my best," Reynolds said. "I knew we would. We ran a PR, so I'm fairly happy. I wasn't expecting anything this week. Not only one but two state championships is amazing. I had a great weekend."
Two KMAlanders finished in the top five of the 110 hurdles: Audubon's Gavin Smith and Ar-We-Va's Cooper Kock.
Smith finished third in 14.86.
"I felt great coming out of the blocks," Smith said. "I've been slow coming out of the first hurdle, but I did good there and ran the best time of the year."
Kock overcame clipping an early hurdle to claim fifth in 15.18.
"I didn't run the best I could have," he said. "Maybe I should have set my blocks up better than I did. It irritates me that I hit that."
Harlan's Will Neuharth and St. Albert's Brendan Monahan put on a solid representation of the Hawkeye Ten Conference in sprinting events.
Neuharth showed off his speed by finishing fourth in the 3A 100 with a time of 10.87.
"I thought I'd run a little better, but top four isn't bad," Neuharth said. "I've gotten stronger and faster. I'm only going to get stronger and faster next year."
Monahan finished third in the 200 (22.22) and fifth in the 100 (11.14), adding to his sixth-place medal in the 400.
"My goal was to win it, but I came up short," he said. "Three medals is nothing to hang my head about. My 100, I felt really good from the start, but my legs tightened up after 60."
Monahan hopes to use this year as motivation for his senior year.
"I want to do better next year," he said. "This year was more than I could imagine."
Check out much more from KMA Sports' Saturday coverage with interviews here and results here.