State Wrestling

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for next week's Class 1A and 2A State Dual Tournament. 

In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 5 seed and will face Nashua-Plainfield in the first round while Missouri Valley -- the No. 6 seed -- faces West Sioux. 

In Class 2A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton drew the No. 4 seed and faces Crestwood, Cresco in the first round. Atlantic-CAM is the No. 6 seed and gets Osage. 

Class 1A quarterfinals take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday while Class 2A starts at 11 a.m. 

Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Des Moines throughout the day. View the full pairings below. 

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals -- 9 AM 

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Emmetsburg

No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Wilton

No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Missouri Valley

Consolation Semifinals -- 11 AM

Semifinals -- 1 PM

5th & 7th Place  -- 4:30 PM 

Championship & 3rd Place -- 6:30 PM 

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals -- 11 AM

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Burlington

No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 5 Crestwood, Cresco

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset

No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Atlantic-CAM

Consolation Semifinals & Semifinals -- 1 PM

5th & 7th Place -- 4:30 PM

Championship & 3rd Place -- 6:30 PM 

