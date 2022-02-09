(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for next week's Class 1A and 2A State Dual Tournament.
In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 5 seed and will face Nashua-Plainfield in the first round while Missouri Valley -- the No. 6 seed -- faces West Sioux.
In Class 2A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton drew the No. 4 seed and faces Crestwood, Cresco in the first round. Atlantic-CAM is the No. 6 seed and gets Osage.
Class 1A quarterfinals take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday while Class 2A starts at 11 a.m.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Des Moines throughout the day. View the full pairings below.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals -- 9 AM
No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Emmetsburg
No. 4 Nashua-Plainfield vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia
No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Wilton
No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Missouri Valley
Consolation Semifinals -- 11 AM
Semifinals -- 1 PM
5th & 7th Place -- 4:30 PM
Championship & 3rd Place -- 6:30 PM
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals -- 11 AM
No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, Burlington
No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. No. 5 Crestwood, Cresco
No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset
No. 3 Osage vs. No. 6 Atlantic-CAM
Consolation Semifinals & Semifinals -- 1 PM
5th & 7th Place -- 4:30 PM
Championship & 3rd Place -- 6:30 PM