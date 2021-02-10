(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the Class 1A and 2A State Dual Tournaments.
In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 3 seed and will face West Sioux in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
In Class 2A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the No. 8 seed and gets No. 1 West Delaware. Creston/O-M is No. 7 and will face No. 2 Crestwood, Cresco. The Class 2A quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The complete schedule can be found below.
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals -- Wednesday at 11 a.m
Don Bosco vs. MFL, Marmac
Lake Mills vs. Woodbury Central
Lisbon vs. West Hancock
Logan-Magnolia vs. West Sioux
Semis and Consolation Semis: Wednesday at 1 p.m.
5th & 7th Place: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place & Championship: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals -- Wednesday at 9 a.m.
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Assumption, Davenport vs. Independence
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Creston/O-M
Osage vs. Winterset
Consolation Semis: Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Semis: Wednesday at 1 p.m.
5th & 7th Place: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
3rd Place & Championship: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.