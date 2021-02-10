state wrestling

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for the Class 1A and 2A State Dual Tournaments. 

In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 3 seed and will face West Sioux in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

In Class 2A, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the No. 8 seed and gets No. 1 West Delaware. Creston/O-M is No. 7 and will face No. 2 Crestwood, Cresco. The Class 2A quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The complete schedule can be found below. 

CLASS 1A 

Quarterfinals -- Wednesday at 11 a.m

Don Bosco vs. MFL, Marmac 

Lake Mills vs. Woodbury Central

Lisbon vs. West Hancock

Logan-Magnolia vs. West Sioux

Semis and Consolation Semis: Wednesday at 1 p.m.

5th & 7th Place: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place & Championship: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals -- Wednesday at 9 a.m. 

West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Assumption, Davenport vs. Independence

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Creston/O-M

Osage vs. Winterset

Consolation Semis: Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 1 p.m.

5th & 7th Place: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place & Championship: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.