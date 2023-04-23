Big Ten Conference

(Lincoln) --

Nebraska is the No. 10 seed and will face Purdue at 2 PM Thursday. 

Iowa drew the No. 6 seed. They will face Indiana Wednesday at 5 PM. 

View the full bracket here

