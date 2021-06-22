(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference released their softball and baseball tournament brackets on Tuesday.
In softball, Griswold and Sidney are the top seeds. In the first round, Fremont-Mills will play Essex and Stanton takes on East Mills Thursday. The winner of F-M/Essex gets Griswold in a semi on Thursday while Stanton/East Mills gets Sidney. The championship game takes place Friday at 5:30 in Sidney.
In baseball, Sidney and Stanton are the top seeds while East Mills/Griswold and F-M/Essex are the first-round contests. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday in Sidney. View the full brackets below.