Corner Conference NEW
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference released their softball and baseball tournament brackets on Tuesday. 

In softball, Griswold and Sidney are the top seeds. In the first round, Fremont-Mills will play Essex and Stanton takes on East Mills Thursday. The winner of F-M/Essex gets Griswold in a semi on Thursday while Stanton/East Mills gets Sidney.  The championship game takes place Friday at 5:30 in Sidney. 

In baseball, Sidney and Stanton are the top seeds while East Mills/Griswold and F-M/Essex are the first-round contests. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday in Sidney. View the full brackets below. 

Download PDF Corner Softball Bracket
Download PDF Corner Baseball Bracket

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.