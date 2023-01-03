KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the 2023 MUDECAS Tournament. 

The Johnson-Brock girls are the top seed in the A Division and will face Freeman in the first round. Sterling is the five seed in the A Division and faces Parkview Christian. Falls City Sacred Heart is the No. 3 seed in A. They will face Diller-Odell. 

In the Girls B Division, Palmyra drew the No. 4 seed. The Panthers get Tri-County in the opening round while Johnson County Central is the No. 3 seed. They get Exeter-Milligan. 

On the boys side, Palmyra is the No. 3 seed in A and will face No. 6 Sacred Heart. Johnson-Brock drew the No. 5 seed and will face Tri-County. Johnson County Central is the No. 8 seed. They will face top-seeded Freeman. 

In the Boys B Division, Sterling is the No. 5 seed. The Jets get Exeter-Milligan in the first round. 

The MUDECAS Tournament takes place January 10th through the 14th in Beatrice. 

View the full brackets below. 

MUDECAS GIRLS.jpg
MUDECAS BOYS.jpg

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.