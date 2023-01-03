(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the 2023 MUDECAS Tournament.
The Johnson-Brock girls are the top seed in the A Division and will face Freeman in the first round. Sterling is the five seed in the A Division and faces Parkview Christian. Falls City Sacred Heart is the No. 3 seed in A. They will face Diller-Odell.
In the Girls B Division, Palmyra drew the No. 4 seed. The Panthers get Tri-County in the opening round while Johnson County Central is the No. 3 seed. They get Exeter-Milligan.
On the boys side, Palmyra is the No. 3 seed in A and will face No. 6 Sacred Heart. Johnson-Brock drew the No. 5 seed and will face Tri-County. Johnson County Central is the No. 8 seed. They will face top-seeded Freeman.
In the Boys B Division, Sterling is the No. 5 seed. The Jets get Exeter-Milligan in the first round.
The MUDECAS Tournament takes place January 10th through the 14th in Beatrice.
View the full brackets below.