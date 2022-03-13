(KMAland) -- The brackets have been released for the 2022 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.
Kansas is the top seed in the Midwest Region and will play the winner of Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Fort Worth on Thursday night at 8:57. Creighton is the No. 9 seed in that region and will face San Diego State at 6:27 on Thursday in Fort Worth.
Iowa drew the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and gets a first-round tilt with Richmond on Thursday afternoon at 2:10 in Buffalo. Iowa State -- the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region -- faces LSU on Friday night at 6:20 in Milwaukee.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Arizona and Kansas are the top seeds in their respective regions. View the full brackets here.