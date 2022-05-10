(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate brackets for the upcoming soccer postseason.
The first round of substate begins on Thursday, May 19th, followed by the second round on May 23rd and the substate final on May 25th.
View the full brackets here and the KMAland pairings below.
CLASS 1A
SUBSTATE 1
Kuemper Catholic at Western Christian
Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux
Missouri Valley at Sioux Center
East Sac County at Unity Christian
Semifinals at Western Christian & Sioux Center
Final at Western Christian
SUBSTATE 8 (Sites To Be Determined)
Atlantic at Tri-Center, Winner vs. Treynor
AHSTW vs. Riverside
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley vs. Panorama
Underwood vs. St. Albert
CLASS 2A
SUBSTATE 1
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton,
Sibley-Ocheydan at Bishop Heelan
Boyden-Hull vs. LeMars at Rock Valley
Semifinals at Spencer & Bishop Heelan
Final at Spencer
SUBSTATE 2
Spirit Lake vs. Webster City at Buena Vista
Boone at Perry
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
Semifinals at Humboldt & Perry
Final at Humboldt
Substate 8
Creston at ADM
Carroll at Glenwood
Winterset at Harlan
Semifinals at Lewis Central & Glenwood
Final at Glenwood
CLASS 3A
SUBSTATE 1
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Fort Dodge at Sioux City East
Semifinals at Ankeny & Ames
Final at Ankeny
SUBSTATE 8
Abraham Lincoln at Norwalk
Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines East
Semifinals at Urbandale & Valley
Final at Urbandale