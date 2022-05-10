Soccer

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the substate brackets for the upcoming soccer postseason.

The first round of substate begins on Thursday, May 19th, followed by the second round on May 23rd and the substate final on May 25th.

View the full brackets here and the KMAland pairings below.  

CLASS 1A

SUBSTATE 1

Kuemper Catholic at Western Christian

Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux

Missouri Valley at Sioux Center

East Sac County at Unity Christian

Semifinals at Western Christian & Sioux Center

Final at Western Christian

SUBSTATE 8 (Sites To Be Determined)

Atlantic at Tri-Center, Winner vs. Treynor

AHSTW vs. Riverside

West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley vs. Panorama

Underwood vs. St. Albert

CLASS 2A

SUBSTATE 1

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton,

Sibley-Ocheydan at Bishop Heelan

Boyden-Hull vs. LeMars at Rock Valley

Semifinals at Spencer & Bishop Heelan

Final at Spencer

SUBSTATE 2

Spirit Lake vs. Webster City at Buena Vista

Boone at Perry

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

Semifinals at Humboldt & Perry

Final at Humboldt

Substate 8

Creston at ADM

Carroll at Glenwood

Winterset at Harlan

Semifinals at Lewis Central & Glenwood

Final at Glenwood

CLASS 3A

SUBSTATE 1

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

Fort Dodge at Sioux City East

Semifinals at Ankeny & Ames

Final at Ankeny

SUBSTATE 8

Abraham Lincoln at Norwalk

Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines East

Semifinals at Urbandale & Valley

Final at Urbandale

