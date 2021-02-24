(Syracuse) -- One year removed from a heartbreaking loss in the finals, Syracuse senior Burton Brandt redeemed himself with a state championship and the KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year honor.
"It felt good to finally finish the job," Brandt said. "Last year, it really hurt to not finish where I wanted to. This year was kinda redemption."
As a junior, Brandt lost to Dylan Vodicka (David City) by a 6-0 decision in the Class C 170-pound finals. Brandt admits he wrestled the bulk of last season on a torn meniscus. He returned this year healthy and motivated.
"I wasn't going to let anything stop me," he said. "Last year's loss hurt really bad. I used that as motivation in the offseason and every day during practice."
The loss catapulted Brandt to a 50-2 record. His two losses came to Vodicka (who won the 182-pound title) and eventual Class B champion Luke MacDonald (Bennington) by a combined three points.
Brandt opened the Class C 195-pound tournament with a 34-second pin over Tanner Mrkvicka (St. Paul) and followed it with another pin, this time against Milford's Hunter Oborny to punch his ticket into the semifinals.
A major decision in the semifinals over Logan Booth (Logan View) was his only match of the week that went the distance and punched Brandt's ticket back to the finals.
In the finals, he faced Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola). Brandt gave up a second-period reversal to hand Sterup a 2-0 lead. In the third, Brandt garnered a reversal of his own to tie the match at 2 and then locked up a cradle, which put Sterup on his back. After a frantic few seconds, Brandt earned the pin and the elusive state title.
"It was just surreal," he said. "It didn't really sink that I won the state title until a few seconds after. I was just focused on winning the match. It felt great. I looked up at my fans and they were going nuts. My coaches were jumping up and down. It was a great feeling."
Brandt, who plans to play football at Midland, concludes his wrestling career with a 123-20 record, a state championship, two state finals appearances and three state medals.
"It was a blast," Brandt said about his time at Syracuse. "I'm going to miss it. There is no other team like them. It was the best."
Brandt joins Weeping Water alum Marcus Cave as KMAland Nebraska Wrestlers of the Year. Click below to hear the full interview with Brandt.