(Woodbine) -- For Woodbine softball, a breakout season and a share of a conference championship may not have been on the radar of many prior to the season.
The Tigers made an early-season statement and never quit on their way to a 22-6 year, marking a 14-win improvement from 2020 and their most wins in over a decade. For these success stories, Woodbine coach Greg Kolpin is the KMAland Softball Coach of the Year.
“I’ve always kind of headhunted this year as the breakout season since I took over four years ago,” Kolpin told KMA Sports. “These seniors are a group that played every day and came to every optional thing. I kind of eyed their senior year as a breakout year.”
A quartet of seniors in Jordan Butrick, Grace Moores, Jamie Plowman and Alexa Steinkuehler teamed up with a diverse group to put together an incredible year for the Tigers.
“Definitely have to give the credit to the kids,” Kolpin said of making it all work. “The seniors really helped me set the culture. We want to put in the extra time, come in, work and do the extra things to learn those habits that create successful seasons like this.”
The rest of the roster included three sophomores, four freshmen and five 8th graders, including KMA Sports’ Rolling Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year Charlie Pryor. It didn’t take long for Pryor to make her presence known, pitching a complete game shutout with 18 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over a solid CAM squad on opening night.
“I kind of saw it a little bit in practice,” Kolpin said. “That first game definitely raised the ceiling for us. CAM was a really good team. She just came out and had a ridiculous performance. Just the way our team was gelling and just the way they were coming together, that game or week in general definitely raised what I thought our ceiling could be.”
Woodbine won their first seven games before a tight loss to a solid Westwood squad. They followed with four straight wins, and then dropped a pair of Rolling Valley Conference matchups with Boyer Valley and Exira/EHK. With two in-conference losses, the Tigers had very little room for error the rest of the way.
All they did from there was win nine of their final 11 regular season games, including a 6-4 victory over Exira/EHK to clinch a share of the RVC.
“The whole day, I felt really good about the game,” Kolpin said. “We went into the game and talked about how important your mindset is. We wanted to go into that game with the mindset of playing with no fear. Whatever happened, we were going to handle it as a team like we had all year.”
A pair of shutout wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Logan-Magnolia in postseason play led into a third showdown with the Spartans. Despite the 4-3 loss, Coach Kolpin says they took plenty of positives from the season heading into what figures to be a positive future.
“We want to continue to build on the foundation that our four seniors left for us this year,” Kolpin added. “We don’t want to drop back off. We have a great foundation in place. We’ve got a lot of young kids that stepped up and were thrown to the wolves. We’ll keep building them into those leadership roles.”
Kolpin is the first Rolling Valley Conference coach to capture the KMAland Softball Coach of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Kolpin below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Lyndsey Daley, St. Albert
2019: Brooke Wilson, Harlan
2018: Chris Conover, Riverside
2017: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig
2016: Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic
2015: Mike McCabe, Creston
2014: Mike McCabe, Creston
2013: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig