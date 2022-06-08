(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber finished his high school basketball career on a strong note, which opened the door for him to continue his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney.
"It was a lot of hard work and hours," Gruber said. "I'm just blessed to have an opportunity to play at the next level. I know a lot of people don't get that opportunity. It's a blessing. I'm excited to get to work."
A devastating injury to Iowa commit Josh Dix prompted Gruber to become AL's leading scorer this year. He did his part with 19.1 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.7% from deep.
"I took a big leap from my junior to senior year," Gruber said. "College coaches started taking notice. I was shooting better. My jump shot got better, and I got more explosive."
Gruber's breakthrough season drew interest from the Division II, NAIA and JUCO levels. He ultimately chose the Lopers over Wayne State, Truman State, Morningside, Briar Cliff, DMACC, Kirkwood and Johnson County Community College.
UNK was heavily involved in Gruber's recruiting process from the beginning, and he took a liking to head coach Kevin Lofton.
"He has been recruiting me for a while," Gruber said. "I feel like we built a relationship. I love the campus. And they play in arguably the best conference in Division II (MIAA). It felt like the best fit for me."
How he fits into the program played an important role in where Gruber chose to continue his career. Along with the level of competition and success.
"How they played was number one," he said. "The level didn't matter to me. But the competition, style of play and culture mattered the most."
Gruber will get no shortage of worthy competition in the MIAA. Northwest Missouri State has won three consecutive national championships, while Missouri Southern, Washburn and Central Oklahoma have posted strong seasons in recent memory.
"I feel like teams in that conference compete at a Division I level," he said. "I'm excited to see how far basketball can take me."
Gruber joins a Nebraska-Kearney squad that went 11-17 last year. Gruber has a silky smooth shot and wants to use that to his advantage from beyond the arc.
"I feel like my range is good enough," Gruber said. "But it can be better. I want to be more consistent from beyond the college line."
Gruber joins two-time KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Cam Binder on the roster at UNK. Check out the full interview below.