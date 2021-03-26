(Oakland) -- One of the breakout defensive players in the area this past fall is on his way to Iowa Western.
Riverside senior Drake Woods will join one of the top junior college programs in the country after a season that saw him rank fourth in the state with eight interceptions.
“It started out with Eddie (Vlcek) wanting to go there,” Woods told KMA Sports. “Mason Bivens is already there, and we talked about it a lot. He’d been trying to get me to commit there.”
Woods says the Iowa Western program sells itself with its success and outstanding coaching staff.
“They’ve got a great campus,” he added. “I really liked it a lot. They’ve got a great defensive backs coach. I think I’m going to really enjoy it there. It means a lot to me that they’re taking a chance on me.”
Woods feels his success during his senior season has plenty to do with him wanting to pursue college football.
“I like to compete, really,” he said. “I’m trying to get better and make others around me better. That’s really all it is. I didn’t think about (college football) until my senior year. This is the first year I really thought about it.”
Listen to the full interview with Woods from Friday’s UFR linked below.