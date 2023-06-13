(Maryville) -- Maryville sophomore Jalea Price put her name on the map this past season with a flurry of memorable performances.
Those performances make Price the 2023 KMAland Missouri Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Price totaled 27 goals and 10 assists in 20 games while leading the Spoofhounds.
"The season didn't end how we wanted, but I'm proud of how our team fought," Price said. "It all starts with our practices. Everyone came to practice to put in the work, and our coaches pushed us to be our best."
Price entered the year hoping to be the top scorer for the Spoofhounds after last year's KMAland Missouri Player of the Year, Cleo Johnson, graduated.
"Coach Jesus (Gonzales) talked to me about scoring a lot of goals," he said. "I think our whole team stepped up and tried to fill her (Johnson's) shoes. It was good."
Price paced a well-rounded Maryville offense.
"I had good ball movement," she said. "If I saw girls open, I passed it, but I took opportunities when I saw them. I was looking to see what was open. I always had to have my head up."
Price showed promise in her freshman season but carried a more aggressive approach in her sophomore season.
"Last year, I was more timid and scared," she said. "I didn't always know what to do because I didn't want to make mistakes. This year I had the mindset of moving on if I made mistakes."
Price scored plenty of goals, so it's easy to forget all of them. However, she does have a favorite.
"Against Benton, I got tripped up, but the goal still went in," she said. "It was funny."
After a stellar sophomore season, Price seems motivated to have an even better junior season.
"You have to put work in in the offseason," she said. "That's what really matters."
Hear the full interview with Price below.