(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Clayton Luett says it was a long journey to his decision to play baseball at Briar Cliff.
“I went to two schools, but the Briar Cliff coach was amazing,” Luett told KMA Sports. “I really liked him a lot. It was an easy decision from there.”
Luett had a breakthrough junior season last summer, finishing as one of the top offensive players on another strong Eagles team.
“I’ve been looking at playing baseball (in college) for a while,” Luett added. “I just wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I didn’t try it in college. I’m really excited to get the opportunity (with Briar Cliff).”
Luett had 10 doubles and a triple among 24 hits, drove in 18 runs and finished with a .312/.379/.468 batting line for Underwood as a junior.
“(Briar Cliff) has really amazing facilities,” Luett said. “The coach was super nice and personable and just super easy to talk to. It’s really just kind of surreal.”
Luett made a major jump from his sophomore season to his junior year. In 2020, he had just one at bat, but as he gained more and more opportunities in 2021, he made the most of it.
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication,” Luett said. “Lots of swings, lots of hacks, lots of just playing catch. You’ve got to work and put the work in the weight room and on the field. You’ve got to treat practice like you’re playing in a game. I just couldn’t have done it without the people surrounding me. (Coach Andy Vanfossan) has definitely helped with that a lot.”
Briar Cliff went 28-21 this past season and finished with a 15-13 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Listen to much more with Luett on his college decision below.