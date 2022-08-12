(Mondamin) -- The foundation might have been set years ago, but the 2021-22 sports year was memorable for West Harrison boys athletics.
Amidst all of the Hawkeyes' success was Rowdy Evans. For that, Evans is our KMAland Coach of the Year.
Evans guided the West Harrison boys basketball team to new heights and engineered their baseball program to a substate final trip despite a rigorous Rolling Valley Conference.
"It's been fun the last few years," Evans said.
Evans' coaching journey dates back over a decade and spans various levels, such as at the youth level, and now the high school ranks. He coached many of this year's West Harrison standouts dating back to their little league days.
"It's been great," Evans said. "A lot of these kids, I've had them since t-ball in kindergarten. Watching them grow up and have the success they have -- I know how hard they've worked -- is so rewarding as a coach because I remember when they could hardly put their glove on."
The highlight of West Harrison's athletic year came on the hardwood. The Hawkeyes were a district finalist in 2021 and returned a talented core eager to make a name for themselves.
"We thought we could have a good year," Coach Evans said. "I let the guys set their goals. The goals they set, we reached all of them."
One of the goals? Qualify for the Hawkeyes' first-ever state tournament.
"We just wanted to get better every day," Evans said. "The boys bought into that. We put in the extra work. In the middle of the season, every high school basketball player was still at open gym on Sunday night."
Their buy-in led the program to the great unknown behind a memorable district semifinal win over Tri-Center, a dominant district championship triumph of Coon Rapids-Bayard and a gritty substate final victory over AHSTW.
Their rise was welcomed by the faithful from Mondamin, Pisgah, Modale, Little Sioux and Moorhead.
"It was a tremendous feeling," Evans said. "For too long, West Harrison was the doormat of the Rolling Valley Conference. They had a team they could get behind that should win every night. It was a great feeling to know the whole community was behind them."
Their state tournament berth alone would have made Evans a prime candidate for this honor, but his first year in charge of the baseball program turned heads.
The Hawkeyes maneuvered through a salty Rolling Valley Conference schedule with a 10-6 conference showing and 17-7 overall result. West Harrison fell one win shy of another state tournament, falling to eventual state runner-up Remsen, St. Mary's.
"I'll remember how tough our conference was," Evans said. "You had to battle to win a game. It was a tough season. Every night was a grind, but our boys did well and made a run in the postseason. We had a great year."
Evans also served as a trusted assistant for a West Harrison football team that posted a .500
While Evans collects this accolade, he's quick to note it's not possible without the buy-in from his players.
"They make my job easy," he joked. "I just tell them what to do and they do it. I'm spoiled."
The majority of this year's contributors return for West Harrison next year, so another special year of athletics might be in the cards.
"There's a lot of hype already starting," Evans said. "We're ready to go and the people are excited."
Check out the full interview with Coach Evans below.