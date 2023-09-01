(Neola) -- Tri-Center volleyball has tested itself throughout the first few weeks of the 2023 season.
They hope the early-season ups and downs mean good things down the road.
"Our girls worked hard all summer," Tri-Center head coach Elizabeth Thielen said. "We've worked on building a culture, hustling and working hard. That showed in our opening week. We have quite a few returners with experience, so our seniors have done a good job leading and building a culture."
The Trojans are 3-4 with wins over Stanton, Thomas Jefferson and Omaha Bryan. Their losses are to Glenwood, Sidney, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central.
"Lewis Central is a good team, and I thought we played well against them," Thielen said. "They challenged us. Glenwood is a good team, too. I think the girls have done a good job adjusting and doing what we can do. We've played hard and done a lot of great things."
Senior Mikenzie Brewer leads the Trojans' offense. Brewer has posted 48 kills in 18 sets this season.
"Mikenzie is a great all-around player," Thielen said. "We can always count on her to get kills. She's a good leader on the court."
Cassidy Cunningham has added 28 kills, while Tess Casey, Harlie Leaders and Isah VanArsdol have also been frequent contributors.
Setter Meya Wingert -- the 2022 Western Iowa Conference Sophomore of the Year -- has handed out 119 assists in 18 sets.
"Meya does a good job," Thielen said. "She has a lot of experience. She mixes it up and gets it to who is hot. She puts us in a good position to get kills."
Thielen has been pleased with her team's energy and effort through the first seven matches.
"They have great attitudes," she said. "They've pushed themselves. We leave the gym every day knowing we got better."
Tri-Center returns to action on Saturday at the Clarinda Tournament. They open Western Iowa Conference action on Thursday against Underwood. Improving their defensive efforts is an emphasis for the Trojans moving forward.
"The biggest thing we're focusing on is defense," she said. "We need to be relentless. We're trying to get people hustling to the ball. We also need to work on staying consistent through matches and avoid the rollercoasters."
Hear more with Coach Thielen below.