(Coralville) -- A history-making day for Iowa girls high school athletics ended with 10 KMAland wrestlers among the 56 still chasing championship glory at the first Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville.
The 10 KMAland grapplers in the semifinals come from seven different programs. And while they all shined in their way, perhaps none were more impressive than Riverside's Molly Allen (115) and SWAT's Grace Britten (170).
Allen wrestled just over six minutes on Thursday and reached the semifinals with three pins.
"Today went well," Allen said. "I got to everything I wanted to get to."
Last year's Fargo National and IWCOA Girls State champion used Thursday's matches to fine-tune things for her championship run.
"Today helps because you can critique the little things," Allen said. "If something didn't feel right, I'll adjust it and get better."
The reigning KMAland Girls Wrestler of the Year faces Ellie Weets (Vinton-Shellsburg) in the semifinals.
Britten proved herself Thursday with an impressive 3-0 day.
The Nodaway Valley junior came into the 170-pound bracket as the No. 10 seed. She pinned No. 7 seed Leah Grimm (Osage) and No. 2 seed Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) to reach the final four.
"A lot is going through my mind right now," Britten said. "Anything can happen in a match."
Britten learned that statement the hard way last week at regionals when she suffered her first loss.
"It was in my head for a day or so," Britten said. "I've used it for motivation. I'm also grateful it happened before state."
Britten looks to continue her magical run when she faces No. 3 seed Libby Dix (Mount Vernon) in the semifinals.
"I just have to go in aggressive," she said. "Trust myself, trust my moves and trust my coaches."
The contingent's two seniors -- SWAT's Ady Lundquist (110) and Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes (125) -- were painstakingly close to capturing championships in the years of the IWCOA's Girls State Tournament. Both wrestlers reached the finals of that tournament only to fall short. Now both have a chance to etch their names in history on Friday.
"I'm feeling good," Lundquist said after her dominant performance. "I'm confident. All of my matches went the way I wanted them to. I think it went well."
Lundquist earned three first-period falls to punch her ticket into the semifinals.
"I trust my training well enough to know not to force anything," she said. "I was just taking what they gave me."
Lundquist faces No. 2 Jasmine Luedtke (Chariton) in the semifinals.
"I feel like this is going to be the year," Lundquist said. "I'm not going to let it get in my head."
Barnes clinched her spot in the semifinals after a nail-biting quarterfinal with Alexis Winkey (Ames). Winkey executed a five-point move, nearly pinning Barnes. However, Barnes responded by pinning Winkey.
"The last one wasn't quite ideal," Barnes said. "I was a little sloppy on top, which led to that. I was down but realized I had to get back to it and wasn't out of it yet."
Barnes faces top-seeded Mackenzie Childers (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) in the semifinals.
"I'm going to leave everything I have on the mat," Barnes said. "I have no expectations, but I know I can do it."
Barnes isn't the only Titan in the semifinals. Teammate Mahri Manz (140) lived up to her top seed with three pins.
"You're always trying to think ahead," Manz said. "But I've just tried to keep one match at a time in mind. I hand fought, got comfortable, got to my shots and was aggressive with everything."
Manz hopes to continue her winning ways when she faces Moorea Brown (Center Point-Urbana) in the semifinals.
"Take it one match at a time, shoot my shots and make it my match," Manz said.
Barnes and Manz lead a Lewis Central lineup that sits fourth in the team standings with 63 points. The Titans are behind Decorah (82), Waverly-Shell Rock (74) and East Buchanan (72). Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105) and Espie Almazan (145) are still in play for medals for the Titans, which could loom large in the team race.
Missouri Valley sits 12th in the team standings with 39 points thanks to two semifinalists: Nicole Olson (155) and Jocelyn Buffum (235).
Olson recorded three falls to put herself in the final four.
"I couldn't have asked for a better first day," Olson said. "I wrestled my match, set up my shots and here I am. I treated this like every other tournament."
Olson carries an undefeated record into Friday's semifinal with top-seeded Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk).
"I came into state undefeated, and I plan to leave state undefeated."
Buffum pinned SWAT's Haley Armstrong to reach the semifinals. Thursday's showdown was the rubber match between the two as they had split the two regular-season meetings.
"She had me on my back a couple of times," Buffum said. "It was scary, but I knew I had to get the win."
Buffum faces top-seeded Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) in the semifinals.
Creston's Savannah Sistad is also into the semifinals at 235.
"The whole goal was to make sure I get on the podium," she said. "I secured that. I'm just having fun."
Last year's IWCOA state champion has been plagued by a wrist injury this year but that didn't stop her from recording three pins on Thursday.
"It's been difficult," she said. "I only got released a few weeks ago."
Sistad faces Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) in the semifinals.
Moravia's Layla Ewing (120) bounced back from a wild second-round win with a dominant quarterfinal victory to earn her spot in the semifinals. The top-seeded Ewing found herself on her back in her second-round bout with Lexa Rozevink (Ames), but held on for the win and left little doubt in a quarterfinal victory over Addie Nelson (Southeast Polk).
"Heart and guts," Ewing said. "Wrestling is a sport I'm passionate about. I'm just glad I could pull through."
Ewing faces Chariton's Leah Chandler in the semifinals.
Sioux City North's Molly Sek (115) also advanced to the semifinals.
Eight KMAlanders are still in contention for a medal on the backside of the bracket. Action resumes Friday morning.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports throughout the day on Twitter, as well as reports on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 11:10 AM, 1:45 PM, 3:33 PM and at the conclusion of Friday night's basketball broadcasts. Check out the full results from the first day here.
3rd Round Consolations
100: Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) advances
105: Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) is elminated
120: Emily Lundvall (Glenwood) is eliminated, Carly Henderson (Riverside) advances
125: Nicole Bond (Red Oak) is eliminated
130: Emerson Gregg (Treynor) is eliminated
145: Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) advances
155: Kassidy Fiala (Denison-Schleswig) is eliminated, Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) is eliminated
190: Kalen Westerfield (Underwood) is eliminated
235: McKenna Fetters (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances
Quarterfinals
105: Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
110: Ady Lundquist (SWAT) advances to semifinals
115: Molly Allen (Riverside) advances to semifinals, Molly Sek (Sioux City North) advances to semifinals
120: Layla Ewing (Moravia) advances to semifinals
125: Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) advances to semifinals
140: Mahri Manz (Lewis Central) advances to semifinals, Clara Sapienza (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations
145: Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia) drops to consolations
155: Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) advances to semifinals
170: Grace Britten (SWAT) advances to semifinals
235: Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) advances to semifinals, Savannah Sistad (Highway 34) advances to semifinals, Bella Canada (AHSTW) drops to consolations, Haley Armstrong (SWAT) drops to consolations
Second Round Consolation
100: Daniela Salinas (Council Bluffs) is eliminated, Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) advances
105: Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) advances, Emma Miller (Treynor) is eliminated, Keira Hessenius (LeMars) is eliminated, Cierra Elderbaum (Lewis Central) is eliminated
110: Cierra Elderbaum (Lewis Central) is eliminated, Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
115: Adalyn Minahan (Treynor) is eliminated
120: Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Carly Henderson (Riverside) advances, Emily Lundvall (Glenwood) advances, Susan Elderbaum (Lewis Central) is eliminated
125: Nicole Bond (Red Oak) advances, Lea Gute (Missouri Valley) advances, Andyn White (Treynor) is eliminated, Sierra Wieland (Council Bluffs) is eliminated.
130: Emerson Gregg (Treynor) advances
135: Angie Rivera (Denison-Schleswig) is eliminated, Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley) is eliminated, Maya Rivas (Glenwood) is eliminated
140: Preslee Mass (Missouri Valley) is eliminated
145: Emily Kesterson (Southwest Iowa) is eliminated, Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) advances
155: Kassidy Fiala (Council Bluffs) advances, Dana Swedensky (Lewis Central) is eliminated, Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) advances
170: Kia Meek (Riverside) is eliminated, Glorious Fridley (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) is eliminated
190: Kalen Westerfield (Underwood) advances, Ellen Gerlock (SWAT) is eliminated
235: McKenna Fetters (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances
Round of 16
100: Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
105: Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central) advances to quarterfinals, Keira Hessenius (LeMars) drops to consolations
110: Ady Lundquist (SWAT) advances to quarterfinals, Cierra Elderbaum (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
115: Molly Allen (Riverside) advances to quarterfinals, Molly Sek (Sioux City North) advances to quarterfinals
120: Layla Ewing (Moravia) advances to the quarterfinals, Emily Lundvall (Glenwood) drops to consolations, Carly Henderson (Riverside) drops to consolations
125: Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) advances to quarterfinals, Nicole Bond (Red Oak) drops to consolations
135: Maya Rivas (Glenwood) drops to consolations, Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations
140: Mahri Manz (Lewis Central) advances to quarterfinals, Clara Sapienza (Southwest Iowa) advances to quarterfinals
145: Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia) advances to quarterfinals, Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) drops to consolations
155: Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) advances to quarterfinals, Kassidy Fiala (Council Bluffs) drops to consolations
170: Grace Britten (SWAT) advances to quarterfinals
190: Ellen Gerlock (SWAT) drops to consolations
235: Haley Armstrong (SWAT) advances to quarterfinals, Bella Canada (AHSTW) advances to quarterfinals, Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) advances to quarterfinals, Savannah Sistad (Creston) advances to quarterfinals
First Round Consolation
100: Daniela Salinas (Council Bluffs) advances, Jazz Christensen (SWAT) is eliminated
105: Emma Miller (Treynor) advances, Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) advances
110: Kylie Hessenius (LeMars) is eliminated, Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
115: Melonie Barillas (Sioux City North) is eliminated, Adalyn Minahan (Treynor) advances
120: Bailey Brady (LeMars) is eliminated, Susan Elderbaum (Lewis Central) advances, Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances
125: Andyn White (Treynor) advances, Sierra Wieland (Council Bluffs) advances, Bella Gute (Missouri Valley) advances
130: Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (Glenwood) is eliminated, Danyka Peterson (Sioux City North) is eliminated, Emerson Gregg (Treynor) advances
135: Angie Rivera (Denison-Schleswig) advances
140: Preslee Mass (Missouri-Valley) advances
145: Kerene Panya (LeMars) drops to consolations, Emily Kesterson (Southwest Iowa) advances, Jules Thomas (Council Bluffs) is eliminated
155: Dana Swedensky (Lewis Central) advances, Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) advances
170: Kelcee McMillen (Missouri Valley) is eliminated, Kia Meek (Riverside) advances, Glorious Fridley (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) advances
190: Kalen Westerfield (Underwood) advances
235: McKenna Fetters (Martensdale-St. Marys) advances
First Round
100: Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) advances, Daniela Salinas (Council Bluffs) drops to consolations, Jaz Christensen (SWAT) drops to consolations
105: Keira Hessenius (LeMars) advances, Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central) advances, Emma Miller (Treynor) drops to consolations, Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic) drops to consolations
110: Ady Lundquist (SWAT) advances, Kylie Hessenius (LeMars) drops to consolations, Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Cierra Elderbaum (Lewis Central) advances
115: Molly Allen (Riverside) advances, Adalyn Minahan (Treynor) drops to consolations, Melonie Barillas (Sioux City West) drops to consolations, Molly Sek (Sioux City North) advances
120: Layla Ewing (Moravia) advances, Emily Lundvall (Glenwood) advances, Susan Elderbaum (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Bailey Brady (LeMars) drops to consolations, Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) drops to consolations, Carly Henderson (Riverside) advances
125: Nicole Bond (Red Oak) advances, Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) advances, Andyn White (Treynor) drops to consolations, Lea Gute (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations, Sierra Wieland (Council Bluffs) drops to consolations
130: Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (Glenwood) drops to consolations, Danyka Petersen (Sioux City North) drops to consolations, Emma Gregg (Treynor) drops to consolations
135: Maya Rivas (Glenwood) advances, Angie Rivera (Denison-Schleswig) drops to consolations, Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley) advances
140: Mahri Manz (Lewis Central) advances, Clara Sapienza (Southwest Iowa) advances, Preslee Mass (Missouri Valley) drops to consolation
145: 145: Kerene Panya (LeMars) drops to consolations, Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) advances, Emily Kesterson (Southwest Iowa) drops to consolations, Jules Thomas (Council Bluffs) drops to consolations, Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia) advances.
155: Savanna Salen (LeMars) drops to consolations, Dana Swedensky (Lewis Central) drops to consolations, Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) advances, Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) drops to consolations, Kassidy Fiala (Council Bluffs) advances
170: Kia Meek (Riverside) drops to consolations, Alexandria Vaul (Sioux City West) drops to consolations, Kelcee McMillen (Missouri Valley) drops to consolations, Grace Britten (SWAT) advances, Glorious Fridley (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) drops to consolations
190: Kalen Westerfield (Underwood) drops to consolations, Ellen Gerlock (SWAT) advances
235: Makenna Fetters (Martensdale-St. Marys) drops to consolations, Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) advances, Haley Armstrong (SWAT) advances, Bella Canada (AHSTW) advance, Savannah Sistad (Creston) advances