(Clarinda) -- In a season full of close games, Clarinda got over the hump on Monday night in a Class 2A district-opening 60-58 overtime win over Underwood.
“We finally got one of them,” Coach Rod Eberly told KMA Sports. “We talked all year that sooner or later, if we can stay mentally strong and keep competing, it was going to pay off somewhere. Tonight, it went for us.”
The difference proved to be a layup by sophomore Tadyn Brown with just over four seconds remaining in overtime. They were the only two points scored by Brown on the evening and were set up by senior Michael Shull.
“I just saw there was an opening to cut to the hoop,” Brown said, “so I took it. It feels great to help out my team.”
“Three guys crashed on me,” Shull added. “Tadyn took a cut at the right time, and I saw him. He about missed it, but I’m so glad he made it.”
Brown’s game-winner was just the latest in a long line of big and late shots on both ends of the floor. The run began in regulation when Cooper Neal’s third 3-pointer of the contest gave Clarinda a 47-46 advantage with 35.9 to play.
After an Underwood miss, Shull made a pair of free throws to push the advantage up to three. The Eagles got a quick two from Blake Hall before the Cardinals made just one of three free throws to move the lead up to two. Brayden Wollan had the answer with a game-tying jumper in the lane to force overtime.
Clarinda scored the first four points of the extra period and maintained a four-point advantage until Timothy Cann splashed a 3-pointer with 55.7 remaining. Shull added two free throws, but Hall canned a game-tying triple with just over 20 seconds to go. That led to Brown’s heroics and an Underwood miss at the horn.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge tonight,” Coach Eberly said. “Underwood is very similar to us and played a lot of close games. We’re just excited to get away with a win, finally.”
Shull led the Cardinals (10-10) with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals while Drew Brown tallied 14 points with seven rebounds. Grant Jobe scored four of his 12 points in overtime and grabbed nine rebounds, and Neal pitched in 10 points of his own.
Hall led Underwood with a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals, and Wollan finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Eagles season finishes at 10-10. They will say goodbye to seniors James Brainard, Timothy Conn, Coby Fink, Blake Hall, Quinn Kuck, AJ Scott and Brayden Wollan.
Clarinda, meanwhile, will advance to a district semifinal against AHSTW (19-2) on Thursday evening.
“It’s a good team,” Coach Eberly said. “They’re very good. They can shoot it and have a couple really outstanding players We’re going to have to play well up there and get ourselves ready to go.”
Clarinda/AHSTW can be heard at 7:00 on FM 99.1 Thursday. View complete video interviews with Coach Eberly, Shull and Brown below.