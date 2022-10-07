(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Taydn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian.
It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
"It was a good game, and we went up there three scores right out of halftime and they brought it down to a nine-point game, before Taydn broke another big one," Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. "Those are the kind of games we enjoy, just 12 round boxing matches back and forth."
The first quarter was the calm before the storm as both teams struggled to cap off drives before Des Moines Christian's Tate Platte hooked up with Carsen Theis for the first score of the night before Brown struck on his first score of the night on a 25-yard touchdown run.
"I thought sometimes when we got down in the red zone and we got into some fourth down situations, because our kids had taken like a sign of relief because we were moving the ball and we hadn't been successful doing that the last few weeks," said Bevins. "We were moving the ball well and then one bad thing happens, and we thought about the play too long -- we've got to flush it and move on."
Things got moving quickly for both offenses in the second quarter as the Cardinals closed out the first half with three-straight touchdown drives, including a 29-yard score from Brown. Senior quarterback Wyatt Schmitt hooked up with senior wideout Isaac Jones for a 38-yard touchdown, and fullback Karson Downey had a one-yard punch in after the defense came up with a strip sack inside the 10. Brown also had himself a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"We have skills guys all over the place and we returned them all from last year and it's great to see it paying off," said Brown. "Wyatt's a heck of a quarterback and it's fun to watch him, and Isaac can make some plays when the ball is in the air."
Des Moines Christian was able to draw it to a 15-point deficit at the half after Platte hit his wideout Jake Kistenmacher who took it 15 yards for the score.
The first half was just the beginning for Brown, who would ultimately clinch the career rushing yards record in Clarinda.
"He got back to his north and south running today, he used his cutback lanes when they were available and his eyes were up," said Bevins. "He was being patient and he's an explosive guy."
"We just had to keep working and keep pushing, and if there was a pile you had to go up and push it, and if you gave me a hole, I was going to hit it and go," said Brown. "I've been waiting for it to finally come out and it finally did, the first couple weeks I wasn't in it, but now I'm back and ready to go."
Brown finished the night with 25 carries, 275 yards, and four total touchdowns. The Cardinals picked up where they left off in the second half with two touchdown drives to start the half, including a 9-play, 69-yard drive capped off by Schmitt running it in from one yard out and a 64-yard touchdown sprint by Brown to make it 52-29.
But, after Platte hooked up with wideout Owen Fadden for an 18-yard touchdown, the Lions made things interesting with a blocked punt by Gavin Phillips, who then returned it for a touchdown closing the deficit to nine at 52-43.
"The big block got it down to nine points and it was a two possession game, but those two possessions are big," said Bevins. "I just walked over to the sideline and said 'we're in a dogfight now' and the kids answered well and the sideline energy picked up at that point."
However, a common theme Friday night, Brown responded with a 48-yard run to the house to give the Cardinals their 58-43 lead, taking the momentum right back.
"It was great, and I'm glad that I could help the team do it," said Brown. "It was a fun night and I'm glad we could do that."
After securing the 15-point lead, the Cardinals' defense would put the game on ice after Isaac Jones came up with an interception in the end zone to end the Lions' final drive.
"When we played Treynor here at home, we were up three scores and they had come back and taken the lead, and we couldn't let something like that happen again, and that's what we stressed at halftime," said Bevins. "We switched up some things on the back end and went with a nickel look with their empty stuff."
Schmitt finished the night 4/10 for 69 yards, a touchdown, and 83 rushing yards. Jones finished with 48 receiving yards and 9.5 tackles, while Downey had a solid night with 67 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Defensively, Ethan McAndrews had 8.5 tackles with three tackles for loss, while Jase Wilmes tallied eight tackles, including 1.5 sacks.
With the win, the Cardinals will head into their final district regular season matchup against the Red Oak Tigers (4-3, 1-3), who is coming off a 20-6 loss to Clarke.
You can check out the full interviews with Taydn Brown and Head Coach Collin Bevins below: