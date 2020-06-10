(Marshalltown) -- The Buffalo football team added another regional commitment on Wednesday in picking up Marshalltown tight end Carson Williams.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect announced his commitment via social media, choosing the Bulls over other reported Division I offers from Eastern Michigan, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State and Western Illinois.
Williams had 28 receptions for 329 yards and six touchdowns this past fall for Marshalltown. He is the 18th Iowan from the Class of 2021 to commit to a Division I school.