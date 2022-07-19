(Carroll) -- The season came to an end for Kuemper Catholic (20-17) in the Class 2A state baseball quarterfinals at the hands of No. 1 seed and three-time defending state champions Van Meter (37-0) Tuesday.
A hard-fought game saw the Knights hang with the top-seeded Bulldogs for all seven innings, but their deep bullpen proved too much to overcome, as Van Meter secured a 5-3 victory.
“We hit the ball really well and Logan Sibenaller pitched a heck of a game,” Kuemper head coach Randy Snyder said. “I’m really proud of our guys, really proud of our effort. Van Meter is a tremendous team. You can see why they’re ranked number one.”
The Knights faced Van Meter’s Ganon Archer, who has been one of the most dominant arms across all classes this season.
After two perfect innings from Sibenaller on the mound, Kuemper jumped on Archer, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run by Benicio Lujano in the third inning.
Following the home run, the Knights continued to hammer away at Archer with back-to-back singles from Cal Wanninger and Cooper Pottebaum.
This marked the end of a short night for Archer, who pitched just 2.2 innings and allowed two earned runs.
“We wanted to be aggressive but smart,” Snyder said. “We wanted to get the fastball. We didn’t want to wait around. So our guys were sitting on fast balls and were able to time him up. It seemed like we were working counts in our favor and we were able to get fastballs to hit.”
Van Meter answered immediately with four runs in the bottom of the third.
The inning started with a slew of throwing errors by the nights, allowing Austin Baumhover and Dalten Van Pelt to score.
Jack Pettit hit a triple and was brought home by a sac fly from Carter Durflinger.
After Reese Moore was hit by a pitch, Archer ripped a two-out triple to drive in Moore, giving the Bulldogs a 4-2 after three innings.
While reliever Chris Schreck shut down the Kuemper lineup, Van Meter extended its lead with an RBI double from Archer.
Trailing 5-2 and down to their final three outs of the season, the Knights came out swinging in the top of the seventh. Carter Putney led off with a double and Pottebaum drove him in with a two-out RBI single to cut into Van Meter’s lead and put the tying run at the plate.
Moore entered in relief of Schreck and struck out John Boes to end the game.
Despite the loss, Sibenaller kept the Knights within striking distance for the entire contest. He pitched a complete game, recorded three strikeouts and allowed just three earned runs on four hits.
“[Sibenaller] did a great job getting ahead of hitters,” Snyder said. “He had great command of his slider and curveball and located them really well. He’s been pitching better every night he goes out there and he gave us a chance to win. He did a great job for us tonight.”
Lujano, Putney and Koby Lampman each scored a run for the Knights, while Pettit, Moore, Baumhover and Van Pelt crossed the plate for Van Meter.
The Bulldogs now advance to the state semifinals, where they will meet No. 4 Beckman Catholic, which took down No. 5 Dike-New Hartford 7-4 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Kuemper ends the season with a 20-17 record and its 10th state tournament appearance in program history.
“This was the most resilient group I’ve had in a long time,” Snyder said. “They don’t go away, they’re not afraid of falling down. I just can’t speak enough about them. Our seniors were the glue guys and kept us going. We flirted around with the .500 mark all season so anybody could have left but we all stuck together. We got the result tonight that we didn’t want but we had the chance to play in the state tournament against one of the best teams in the state.”
View a full video interview with Snyder below.