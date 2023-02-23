(Conception Junction) -- The Rock Port boys basketball team's fourth win over South Holt this season has the Blue Jays in a district final.
Rock Port (18-8) shook off a rocky first quarter and prevailed in a 48-39 contest Wednesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We're resilient," Rock Port head coach Aaron Carpenter said. "It was not our best effort. We had 21 turnovers which is about 15 more than I'd like us to have. I'm really fortunate we came out with four wins against them. I'm super proud of the boys for that."
Neither team scored in the first two minutes, and both squads managed only five points in the first quarter.
The offenses settled in, and Rock Port ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 23-20 lead into the break.
"Patience," Coach Carpenter said. "We settled the nerves. Sometimes they think they have to get it with one pass and basket. We calmed down and did what we had to do."
The Blue Jays never trailed in the second half, but South Holt kept the game between a four and eight-point margin. Rock Port consistently countered and finished the game with four consecutive free throws to secure the victory.
"We are OK hanging our hat on keeping somebody down," Carpenter said. "We're comfortable in that role."
Seniors Micah Makings and Aidan Burke prolonged their careers with double-doubles.
Makings had a team-high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Burke accounted for 14 points and 13 rebounds.
"We were struggling to score," Burke said. "I knew I had to do something to get us going. I just put the team on my shoulders. We struggled to rebound in the first half. In the second half, I knew I had to be better."
"My teammates helped me get shots," Makings said. "We spread them out. We had to get rebounds, and we just did."
Sophomore Corbyn Jakub was an unsung hero for the Blue Jays. Jakub came off the bench to add 10 vital points. And he did so in adverse conditions.
"Monday, he didn't play," Carpenter said. "He was at home with the flu. He wasn't at school (Tuesday). He gutted it out and came to play. I'm glad he did because he was a big part of our win tonight."
Jakub's gritty showing is a perfect microcosm of the Blue Jays' night.
"I think we showed a toughness about us," Carpenter said. "We have a way of fighting through tough times and finding a way to win."
The Blue Jays need another resilient effort Friday night when they face Platte Valley in a district final on KMA-FM 99.1. Platte Valley handed them a 65-42 loss on January 31st.
"There were a lot of things we didn't do well," Carpenter said. "They put it on us. We have to find a way to be better. It's a tough matchup. I think we're up to the task. We need it to be ugly, so we're going to find a way to make it look ugly."
Cole Medsker led South Holt (15-10) with 14 points. Kendall Noland added 13.
Click below to view full interviews with Makings, Burke and Coach Carpenter.