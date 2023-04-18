(Treynor) -- A windy night in Treynor (5-3) saw the home team Cardinals roll to a 11-0 win over Riverside (1-1) Tuesday.
The match ended at halftime due to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 10-goal rule.
“We came off a pretty tough week last week playing some really tough competition,” Treynor head coach Jason McIntosh said. “We really learned a lot in the last week and unfortunately Riverside had to pay for that a little bit today, because the boys played really well knocking the ball around. We put a lot of goals in the back of the net early.”
Sam Burmeister led the way for the Cardinals with a hat trick.
“We came in knowing we had to take it to them and try to win it in the first half and that’s what we did,” Burmeister said. “We were looking to get a lot of people to score.”
That, they did.
The Cardinals had eight different players net at least one goal in just 40 minutes of play.
Burmeister was responsible for breaking the ice, as his first two goals came in the opening three minutes amidst an onslaught of attacks from Treynor.
“We wanted to possess and work on that a bit, but we want to score, that’s the goal of this team,” Burmeister said. “We had a lot of [scoring] opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on everything, so that’s definitely something we can improve on, but it was good.”
Shortly after Burmeister’s two goals, Danny Kinsella buried one (8’) and Tyler Reelfs (13’, 13’) followed it up with two of his own, one of which was on a penalty kick, giving the Cardinals a 5-0 lead early.
Treynor’s offense kept pouring it on, as Jona Kuenstler (19’) joined the scoring party with a penalty kick and Andrew Kellar (22’) netted a goal with an impressive move, dribbling around three defenders before firing the ball to the far side bottom corner.
Burmeister (3’, 4’, 24’) earned his hat trick shortly after, and Carl Swalwell (26’), Jaret McIntosh (31’) and Ryder Davidson (32’) capped off the offensive frenzy.
“There wasn’t a whole lot that wasn’t working,” McIntosh said. “We were just connecting a lot of passes and had a lot of good chances. I love that we can spread it around as well as we do and that there’s so many guys on our team who can score. We’re definitely deep when it comes to that.”
To go along with the offensive outburst, the Cardinals locked down defensively in the midfield; something that is encouraging for the team moving forward.
Treynor outshot Riverside 31-0 (19-0 SOG) on the night.
“This is one of the first games we’ve played our starting 11 the entire game,” McIntosh said. “We’re getting that minefield figured out. We made a few changes, getting Kinsella and Reelfs in there and it’s really strengthened up our offense, for sure. I think we’re gonna be really explosive going forward.”
Such a dominant win within the Western Iowa Conference figures to boost the Cardinals into the remainder of their games, with hopes of running the table from here on out.
“[We want to] keep getting better everyday,” McIntosh said. “I’m hoping we can finish the year off without losing all the way through, so that’s the goal. But it’s one game at a time.”
Both Treynor and Riverside will take on Creston next. The Bulldogs will travel to Creston for a road match Friday, while Treynor hosts the Panthers Monday.
View the full video interviews with Burmeister and McIntosh below.