(Essex) -- Tori Burns tossed a two-hit, 10-strikeout gem and had three hits at the plate to lead Essex in a 10-0 Class 1A Region 4 First Round win over Stanton on Friday.
The Trojanettes (10-14) backed their star pitcher by continually putting pressure on the Stanton defense, scoring at least one run in every inning and loading the bases in all but one frame.
“It was very good,” Coach Kim Burns told KMA Sports. “It was amazing. Offense, defense. I don’t know what else I could have asked of them.”
Essex opened the scoring in the first on run-scoring hits by Tori Burns and Brianne Johnson and kept adding the rest of the way. Brooke Burns notched an RBI double in the second, Cindy Swain had a two-out RBI knock in the third and the Trojanettes took advantage of seven Viqueen errors to tack on more before Brooke Burns’ walk-off single to deep right center in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Tori Burns was sitting Stanton down each inning, working around a bit of trouble in the early innings before retiring each of the last nine Viqueens she faced.
“Even in my warm-up, all of my pitchers were working,” Tori Burns said. “I had a lot of confidence in the circle, which you really need. I even threw a change-up a couple times, and it worked. It really never works.”
Tori Burns had three hits, two runs and an RBI to lead the offense while Brooke Burns notched two hits and two RBI. Cindy Swain added two hits and two runs, and Kylie Valdez posted two hits for the Trojanettes.
“If we keep playing like we did today, and we come out and hit the ball,” Coach Burns said, “no errors like we did..our pitching spot on, I think we’ll be just fine.”
Elly McDonald and Bree Mitchell each had singles for Stanton, which finished the season at 4-14. Jenna Stephens suited for the final time in her distinguished Viqueens career, ending her softball tenure with 98 career hits.
Essex will advance on to play at Fremont-Mills on Wednesday evening. It will mark the fifth time the two schools have played this summer with the Knights winning each of the last three.
“We know they’re going to bunt,” Coach Burns said. “We know they’re good baserunners. We know that’s going to happen, so we’ll have to clean things up, and then we’ll need to just go and hit.”
“We all need to want it more than the other team,” Tori Burns added, “and I just have to be very confident in the circle.”
Check out complete video reaction from Coach and Tori Burns below.