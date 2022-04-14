(Sidney) -- Shenandoah graduate Luke Buttry has been tabbed to take over the Sidney boys basketball program.
Buttry inherits the program from Kent Larsen, who retired after 26 seasons with the Cowboys.
"When Kent decided to step away, this was a dream job,” Buttry said on Thursday's Upon Further Review.
No stranger to Sidney, Buttry has spent the past 16 years as a teacher and coach in various sports. One of his most recent roles has been with the junior high basketball program.
"I've always loved basketball," Buttry said. "And having my family here, I'm heavily invested in the community and basketball."
Buttry's familiarity with Sidney and the program should make for a smooth transition.
"The foundation is there," he said. "I've coached some of these kids in some sports. I know the kids well. I'm super familiar with these guys. I think it will make the transition easy. I think most of them have a positive relationship with me."
Buttry feels his position is about developing not only good basketball players but good young men, too.
"You have to look at two things being your big goals as a high school coach," he said. "One of those is making sure you produce high-quality kids.”
Philosophically, the newly-appointed head coach says his team's playing style will mimic their strengths.
“As a basketball coach, I want a team full of kids that play hard at both ends of the court. I like to play fast, but you have to adjust to your players and do what fits best with your team. But a hard-nosed defense and playing hard at both ends of the floor are things I want to see."
Buttry has been fortunate to surround himself with stellar head coaches in Sidney, such as Larsen and Donnie Sears, who has served as the head football and track coach.
"Coach Sears has been a big influence on my life with the intangible parts of coaching," Buttry said. "And Kent (Larsen) has been a wealth of knowledge."
As he prepares for his first season, Buttry hopes his team can contend for the Corner Conference title while also laying the foundation for the future.
"I hope to get the kids to play as hard as they can every game," he said. "The Corner Conference is going to be super competitive. I want our kids to compete every night and develop a mentally tough mindset. We're going to work as hard as we can in practice and this offseason. The wins and losses will take care of themselves if we do what we do."
Check out the full interview with Buttry below.