(Conception Junction) -- The 2022 KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year is also the 2022 KMAland Missouri Softball Player of the Year.
Between terrorizing opponents on the basketball court and raking at the plate, Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins is a multi-sport star.
"Everyone around me has tried to push me to do the best I can at everything I do," Collins said. "That has played a big role."
Collins led Platte Valley to another deep postseason run. More importantly, she made plenty of memories along the way.
"My favorite part of the season is always the memories I make along the way," Collins said. "Maybe we had doubts, but we overcame them and made achievements."
Cohesiveness was vital for Collins and her teammates as they posted a 16-10 record and qualified for the Class 1 State Tournament.
"I've played with the same group of girls since I was knee-high," Collins said. "We have chemistry together. It was amazing to see."
Collins led Platte Valley in the stat sheet and in the dugout. She hit .500/.757/.521 with 20 RBI and 14 extra-base hits.
Collins could credit her offensive dominance to a confident swing or her ability to key up specific pitches. Instead, she feels her offensive success comes from her peace of mind.
"I believe in a calm mindset," Collins said. "That's my key to success. There's nothing that comes out of worrying about the outcome of a hit or play. Stepping into the batter's box with a calm mindset is the only way to approach it."
Collins now carries a calm mindset, but that wasn't always the case.
"It's difficult," she said. "Especially when all of the pressure is on your shoulders. My freshman year was when I figured that out. I had a lot of nerves because I was an underclassmen with standards to live up to. As I played with teammates more, I realized they were going to support me no matter what. That helped my mindset."
Collins' big junior season has her excited for what her senior season could bring.
"I'm excited for one last year," she said. "It will be sad that it might be coming to an end, but it's great to play with my teammates."
Collins is the inaugural KMAland Missouri Softball Player of the Year. Click below to hear the full interview with Collins.