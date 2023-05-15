(Anita) -- A chilly, rainy day at Crestwood Hills Golf Course played host to the boys Class 1A District golf tournament Monday.
In the team race, CAM punched its ticket to the state tournament by taking second place on its home course with a team total of 325. South Hamilton shot 318 to win it, and Montezuma also advanced with a 328.
CAM was led by Seth Hensley, who carded a 72 (+1) to take medalist honors.
“I started off on 18, which is the hardest hole on the course, and ended up taking bogey,” Hensley said. “I went to the front and was playing decent. Then I got onto the scorable holes, ended up chipping in for eagle on hole eight and then made a birdie on nine. That was nice going into the back nine. I was three over on the back and took a 39. Not terrible, definitely could’ve done better, but I’ll take a 72 any day.”
Hensley fired a two-under 33 on the front nine en route to a career-best round.
“My wedges [were the best part of my game],” Hensley said. “Every time I was within 100 yards I was putting it on the green and at least giving myself a birdie putt, and that’s all I was looking for. I wasn’t trying to make birdies, just getting birdie putts and tapping in for par.”
The Cougars also got help from sophomore Chase Jahde, who shot 74 to take third place overall.
“I was crushing my driver,” Jahde said. “On the par fives I had wedges into the greens, so that helps a lot. You just gotta kind keep on moving on. You hit a bad shot, you just gotta go to the next, because every stroke counts.”
Jahde, who’s been CAM’s No. 1 player all season, came up big when his team needed it most.
“[Jahde] has got a ton of talent on the golf course,” CAM head coach Joe Wollum said. “I’m just so happy he gets to go to state and show that off to the rest of the state. I think he’s gonna do a wonderful job there next week for us.”
With Hensley and Jahde pacing the team, Brayden Bohnsack chipped in an 88 and Gavyn Jessen rounded out the state-qualifying effort with a 90.
“I feel great for our boys,” Wollum said. “They put a lot of time and effort into this and today we made it happen. When your No. 1 and No. 2 can go out and shoot a 74 and a 72, it gives you a little leeway with the team, and then we bring in an 88 and a 90, just good enough to make it. We’re just excited and ready to head to Ames.”
A pair of Corner Conference players will also be joining the festivities in Ames next week, as Hamburg’s Keith Thompson and Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee each shot 73 to tie for second place and advance to the state tournament.
Brownlee epitomized a clutch round, besting his previous career-low by a whopping five strokes.
“It was great,” Brownlee said. “I brought everything together. I finally got my putting stroke down and it was just great to see the ball go in the hole. To play with Keith [Thompson] was just a blast, going head-to-head with him.”
Now set to make his first appearance at the state golf tournament as a senior, Brownlee takes a laid back approach into next week’s action.
“It’s just golf, it’s just a game,” Brownlee said. “There’s really nothing else to it. All I have to know is take my time, don’t rush myself and I can play pretty good.”
Thompson put together a methodical round of his own Monday.
“[My round] was pretty boring,” Thompson said. “There were a lot of fours on the card. I think I only had like three different scores besides a four, so it was pretty boring, but it was nice out there.”
Thompson’s stellar round came as no surprise, as he holds the lowest scoring average in Class 1A and the third-lowest among all golfers in the entire state of Iowa.
The freshman sensation has his sights set on a big-time performance at next week’s state tournament.
“[It feels] amazing,” Thompson said. “This is what I’ve been wanting to do since I was like six years old, so it’s nice to go to the state tournament. I wanna place in the top five in the state. Top five for sure.”
The boys Iowa Class 1A State Golf Tournament will take place at Ames Country Club May 25 and 26.
Click below to view full results from Monday's boys Class 1A district golf tournament, as well as full interviews with Hensley, Jahde, Wollum, Thompson and Brownlee.