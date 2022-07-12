(Bondurant) -- It didn’t take long for CAM (27-2) to begin making travel arrangements to Carroll, as the Cougars advanced to the state baseball tournament for the second time in school history Tuesday.
Five innings was all CAM needed to secure a dominating 11-1 victory over Ogden (23-10) in the Class 1A Substate 7 finals.
“We’ve come so close [to state] the last few years and tonight we made it kind of easy,” CAM head coach Dan Daugherty said. “When you come out of the shoot and hit the ball like we did in the first couple innings, that says something about these guys. They wanted it.”
CAM jumped on Ogden pitcher Aiden Kathman immediately and never looked back.
Colby Rich started the scoring frenzy with an RBI single to drive in Seth Hensley, who led off with a base hit.
From there, the Cougars kept rolling, as Joe Kauffman and Cade Ticknor both scored on a two-RBI double from Jack Follmann.
“I knew coming into that at-bat that I was going to sit on a first-pitch fastball,” Jack Follmann said. “It had been there from previous guys in our order so I just sat on it and drove it to left-center.”
Jack Follmann’s big hit blew the game open an RBI single from Chase Spieker put another run on the board.
All nine batters in CAM’s order made a plate appearance and half the lineup scored a run in the first inning as the Cougars took a 5-0 lead.
The second inning brought about much of the same for CAM’s offense. Pitcher Lane Spieker led off with a double and Colby Rich drove him in with an RBI double of his own before Joe Kauffman singled to score Rich.
The Cougars weren’t done there, though. Ethan Follmann brought home Kauffman with a sacrifice fly before Brody Paulsen knocked in a run with an RBI base hit.
With a 10-0 lead after just two innings, Spieker continued to mow down the Ogden batters.
“My fastball was pretty electric tonight and my slider was working pretty good, too,” Spieker said. “A lot of things I was throwing on the mound were working pretty good, [Rich] was doing a heck of a job behind the plate and when you have the bats rolling like that, it’s pretty easy on you as a pitcher.”
Spieker, who has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the state this season, threw all five innings. He finished the night with eight strikeouts and allowed just one run on one hit.
“We knew what we were going to get out of [Spieker],” Daugherty said. “We felt good that we had him for the entire game. He kind of struggled there for one inning, but he got his composure and came back.”
Spieker’s third inning featured two walks, a fielding error and a hit-by-pitch, which allowed Ogden to plate its one and only run of the night.
According to state rule, if a team leads by 10 or more after five innings, the game ends.
Daugherty was well aware of that in the bottom of the fifth when he brought in Ryan Bower to pinch run for Chase Spieker, who led off the frame with a base hit.
A raucous celebration ensued after two wild pitches from Ogden pitcher Dylan Perdue allowed Bower to score the winning run.
Nearly the entirety of CAM’s batting order contributed to the victory.
The Cougars scored 11 runs on 10 hits, with Rich, Kauffman, Ethan Follmann, Jack Follmann, Brody Paulsen and Chase Spieker all recording at least one RBI on the night.
“I just think they came in with the mindset of ‘we’re not going to lose,’” Daugherty said. “They were pretty serious when we took batting practice today, but they were also relaxed. They’re just a special bunch of kids.”
After coming up just short in the substate final two years in a row, CAM now advances to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“Being so close [to state] the past few years in a lot of sports, especially baseball, just kind of fuels your fire,” Spieker said. “With this being our last year as seniors, it drove us even more to get this win. Especially to win in such a dominant fashion in a substate game just feels really good and I think we’ll be ready to go.”
Seeding and brackets for the state tournament will be released Wednesday, but regardless of who they’re slated to play, the Cougars are confident that this isn’t where their season’s story ends.
“Obviously this is awesome,” Jack Follmann said. “But I don’t think we’re done as a team. We want to go a lot further.”
The Iowa Class 1A State Baseball Tournament will begin July 18 at Merchants Park in Carroll.
View video interviews with Daugherty, Spieker and Follmann below.