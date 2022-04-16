(Creston) -- CAM alum and current Southwestern Community College thrower Molly Venteicher was named this week's ICCAC Track & Field Athlete of the Week.
Venteicher earned this honor after strong showings in the hammer throw (33.68 meters) and discus (30.75) meters. She also posted a personal best in the javelin with a toss of 31.64 meters.
Venteicher's performance landed her 11th in the hammer throw, first in the shot put and seventh in the javelin at the Dutch Invitational.
View the full release from SWCC here.