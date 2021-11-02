(Anita) -- The CAM football program wants to go where it has never gone before. But to do that, Coach Barry Bower's squad must hold off a perennial 8-Player power.
The Cougars already did that once this postseason, using 38 second-half points and a 32-0 run to oust Fremont-Mills 46-20 last week, avenging a 30-28 loss in the state quarterfinals one year ago.
"When you've played a team three times in less than a year, they know what you're going to do," Bower said. "We understood we had to make some adjustments, and they came out with some different things we hadn't seen on game film. For us to come out, relax and put our foot to the pedal showed the resiliency and focus of our kids. That was awesome to see."
Lane Spieker once again shined with 327 rushing yards, 196 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the victory behind the aggressive blocking of Cade Ticknor, Colby Rich, Reese Oglesbee, Nolan Hensley and Gavyn Jessen.
Defensively, Spieker snagged an interception while Joe Kauffman had a team-high 11.5 tackles.
The Cougars entered the year as the KMA 8-Player No. 1 team and have been No. 2 in Radio Iowa's state-wide rankings all season. However, they've tried to drown out the noise.
"They are well-driven and focused on the task at hand," Bower said. "We had to block out the noise for us to get to that situation. Now that we are in this situation. Let's just let it all hang out and see what we can do. Hopefully, we can raise our hats and call it a game."
While the Cougars are searching for their first-ever state semifinal trip, their opponent -- Newell-Fonda -- is no stranger to the bright lights of the UNI-Dome. The Mustangs are searching for their fourth trip to Cedar Falls, but first since 2015. They reached the quarterfinals after an impressive 39-14 win over previously unbeaten Lenox on Friday.
"They are very well-coached and have great players," Bower said. "One thing that stands out to me is that they are very efficient on both ends."
Quarterback Mason Dicks has been extremely precise this year, completing 71% of his passes for 1,501 yards and 20 touchdowns. Dicks can make plays with his legs, too, rushing for 1,340 yards and 25 scores this season.
The Mustangs have no shortage of weapons to aid Dicks. Wyatt Kreft has 807 rushing yards and 13 scores, while Trey Jungers leads the receiving corp with 55 catches for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Their timing is good," Bower said. "They don't make mistakes and put themselves in bad situations. They are here for a reason, and we are here for a reason. When you get to this part of the season, anybody you face is going to be a tough battle."
CAM has been painstakingly close to the state semifinals the past two years, dropping to Audubon in 2019 and Fremont-Mills last year by a combined 10 points.
"This has been a goal and mission for this senior class since the end of last year," he said. "They are driven and want to get over that hump, but we understand we have a tough task in front of us."
The Cougars' baseball program has been to back-to-back substate finals with many of the same contributors, so Bower doesn't expect the moment to be too big for his team.
"Our kids have played in big-time games like this before," he said. "We have to get that monkey off our back. We have to have some confidence, execute and not get frustrated when things go south. They are going to give it everything they got on Thursday night. I think our kids are going to be focused and ready to go."
Carson Schubert and Todd Jacobson have the call at 7 p.m. Thursday on KMA 960. Check out the full interview with Coach Bower below.