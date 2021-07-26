Rolling Valley Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- CAM placed four players on the All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball team, released recently by the league.

Pitcher Lane Spieker, catcher Colby Rich, infielder Joe Kauffman and outfielder Connor McKee were all first team choices. Coon Rapids-Bayard landed three on the team in pitcher Quentin Culbertson, outfielder Easton Hays and utility player Lance Clayburg.

The rest of the first team infield included Cory Bantam of Woodbine, West Harrison’s Mason King and Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller. In the outfield, West Harrison’s Gabe Gilgen was picked to the first team. Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock was also a first team utility player.

View the full list of first and second team honorees below.

FIRST TEAM

P: Quentin Culbertson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

P: Lane Spieker, JR, CAM

C: Colby Rich, JR, CAM

IF: Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM

IF: Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine

IF: Mason King, SO, West Harrison

IF: Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va

OF: Connor McKee, SR, CAM

OF: Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: Gabe Gilgen,, JR, West Harrison

UT: Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard

UT: Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va

SECOND TEAM

P: Landon Bendgen, FR, Woodbine

P: Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

C: Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

IF: Josh Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

IF: Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison

IF: Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

OF: Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

OF: Clay Roberts, SR, Boyer Valley

OF: Mark Lensch, OF, Glidden-Ralston

UT: Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM

UT: Conner Kirsch, JR, Ar-We-Va

UT: Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley

