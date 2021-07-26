(KMAland) -- CAM placed four players on the All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball team, released recently by the league.
Pitcher Lane Spieker, catcher Colby Rich, infielder Joe Kauffman and outfielder Connor McKee were all first team choices. Coon Rapids-Bayard landed three on the team in pitcher Quentin Culbertson, outfielder Easton Hays and utility player Lance Clayburg.
The rest of the first team infield included Cory Bantam of Woodbine, West Harrison’s Mason King and Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller. In the outfield, West Harrison’s Gabe Gilgen was picked to the first team. Ar-We-Va’s Cooper Kock was also a first team utility player.
View the full list of first and second team honorees below.
FIRST TEAM
P: Quentin Culbertson, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
P: Lane Spieker, JR, CAM
C: Colby Rich, JR, CAM
IF: Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM
IF: Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine
IF: Mason King, SO, West Harrison
IF: Will Ragaller, JR, Ar-We-Va
OF: Connor McKee, SR, CAM
OF: Easton Hays, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: Gabe Gilgen,, JR, West Harrison
UT: Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard
UT: Cooper Kock, JR, Ar-We-Va
SECOND TEAM
P: Landon Bendgen, FR, Woodbine
P: Tyler Kingery, JR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
C: Aaron McAlister, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
IF: Josh Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
IF: Sage Evans, SO, West Harrison
IF: Trey Petersen, SR, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
OF: Gabe Obert, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
OF: Clay Roberts, SR, Boyer Valley
OF: Mark Lensch, OF, Glidden-Ralston
UT: Cade Ticknor, JR, CAM
UT: Conner Kirsch, JR, Ar-We-Va
UT: Jesse Soma, SR, Boyer Valley